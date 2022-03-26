Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup COTA schedule, entry list and how to watch Next / Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA
NASCAR Cup / COTA Results

NASCAR Cup COTA practice results: Busch leads

Drivers got their first opportunity to lap COTA in a one-hour practice Saturday morning.

Listen to this article

NASCAR Cup Series practice has concluded at Circuit of the Americas. There were several spins during the session, involving Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Harrison Burton.

Kyle Busch led the way on the time charts at 92.681mph. With the split format of the practice, no driver ran more than seven laps on track.

The session was immediately followed by group qualifying.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 7 2'12.455     92.681
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 5 2'12.567 0.112 0.112 92.602
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 6 2'12.632 0.177 0.065 92.557
4 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 6 2'12.806 0.351 0.174 92.436
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 7 2'12.810 0.355 0.004 92.433
6 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 5 2'12.826 0.371 0.016 92.422
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 6 2'12.891 0.436 0.065 92.376
8 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 6 2'12.935 0.480 0.044 92.346
9 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 7 2'12.956 0.501 0.021 92.331
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 7 2'12.998 0.543 0.042 92.302
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 7 2'13.160 0.705 0.162 92.190
12 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 6 2'13.357 0.902 0.197 92.054
13 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 5 2'13.524 1.069 0.167 91.939
14 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 6 2'13.559 1.104 0.035 91.914
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 7 2'13.888 1.433 0.329 91.689
16 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 7 2'13.941 1.486 0.053 91.652
17 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 7 2'14.137 1.682 0.196 91.518
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 7 2'14.200 1.745 0.063 91.475
19 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 7 2'14.279 1.824 0.079 91.422
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 7 2'14.288 1.833 0.009 91.415
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 4 2'14.300 1.845 0.012 91.407
22 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 5 2'14.445 1.990 0.145 91.309
23 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 6 2'14.473 2.018 0.028 91.290
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 7 2'14.607 2.152 0.134 91.199
25 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 4 2'14.655 2.200 0.048 91.166
26 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 5 2'14.903 2.448 0.248 90.999
27 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 5 2'14.913 2.458 0.010 90.992
28 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 6 2'14.936 2.481 0.023 90.976
29 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 6 2'15.076 2.621 0.140 90.882
30 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 7 2'15.191 2.736 0.115 90.805
31 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 5 2'15.212 2.757 0.021 90.791
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 6 2'15.236 2.781 0.024 90.775
33 78 United States Andy Lally Ford 6 2'15.433 2.978 0.197 90.643
34 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 4 2'15.591 3.136 0.158 90.537
35 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 7 2'15.598 3.143 0.007 90.532
36 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 5 2'16.009 3.554 0.411 90.259
37 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 5 2'16.422 3.967 0.413 89.985
38 66 United States Boris Said Ford 6 2'18.054 5.599 1.632 88.922
39 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 3 2'22.752 10.297 4.698 85.995
shares
comments
NASCAR Cup COTA schedule, entry list and how to watch
Previous article

NASCAR Cup COTA schedule, entry list and how to watch
Next article

Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA

Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA
Load comments

Latest news

Ryan Blaney's pole at COTA a "pretty good surprise" after wreck
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney's pole at COTA a "pretty good surprise" after wreck

NASCAR Cup at COTA qualifying results: Blaney takes pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup at COTA qualifying results: Blaney takes pole

Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch spins but still leads Cup practice at COTA

NASCAR Cup COTA practice results: Busch leads
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup COTA practice results: Busch leads

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.