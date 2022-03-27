Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / COTA Results

NASCAR Cup COTA results: Chastain wins

Ross Chastain became the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series after a wild last-lap at the Circuit of the Americas.

Listen to this article

Chastain, who led a race-high 31 laps, took the checkered flag for the first time in his 121st NASCAR Cup Series starts.

After Allmendinger pushed him wide on the final lap, Chastain quickly returned the favor. Alex Bowman, who had joined the battle, was caught in the crossfire. Allmendinger spun and Bowman went off track, allowing Chastain to get away and capture the race win.

There were nine cautions during the race. Nine different drivers took turns out front and there were 13 lead changes.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 69 3:20'57.006     31      
2 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 69 3:20'58.337 1.331 1.331        
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 69 3:20'58.877 1.871 0.540        
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 69 3:20'59.667 2.661 0.790        
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 69 3:21'00.040 3.034 0.373 2      
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 69 3:21'00.464 3.458 0.424 1      
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 69 3:21'00.880 3.874 0.416        
8 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 69 3:21'01.003 3.997 0.123 11      
9 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 69 3:21'01.809 4.803 0.806        
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 69 3:21'02.176 5.170 0.367        
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 69 3:21'02.382 5.376 0.206        
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 69 3:21'02.705 5.699 0.323        
13 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 69 3:21'03.378 6.372 0.673        
14 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 69 3:21'04.169 7.163 0.791        
15 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 69 3:21'04.961 7.955 0.792        
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 69 3:21'05.157 8.151 0.196        
17 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 69 3:21'05.567 8.561 0.410        
18 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 69 3:21'06.276 9.270 0.709 3      
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 69 3:21'06.534 9.528 0.258        
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 69 3:21'07.564 10.558 1.030        
21 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 69 3:21'07.566 10.560 0.002        
22 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 69 3:21'08.056 11.050 0.490        
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 69 3:21'08.253 11.247 0.197        
24 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 69 3:21'08.494 11.488 0.241 15      
25 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 69 3:21'08.993 11.987 0.499        
26 66 United States Boris Said Ford 69 3:21'12.804 15.798 3.811        
27 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 69 3:21'16.641 19.635 3.837        
28 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 69 3:21'25.221 28.215 8.580        
29 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 69 3:21'39.690 42.684 14.469        
30 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 69 3:22'46.479 1'49.473 1'06.789 2      
31 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 69 3:22'51.742 1'54.736 5.263 2      
32 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 69 3:23'25.217 2'28.211 33.475        
33 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 68 3:18'40.810 1 Lap 1 Lap 2      
34 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 62 2:56'17.368 7 Laps 6 Laps        
35 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 60 2:53'40.502 9 Laps 2 Laps        
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 57 2:40'43.746 12 Laps 3 Laps        
37 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 52 2:24'30.837 17 Laps 5 Laps        
38 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 44 2:08'33.994 25 Laps 8 Laps        
39 78 United States Andy Lally Ford 19 50'00.674 50 Laps 25 Laps
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
