NASCAR Cup Darlington schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR at Darlington

All three national divisions of NASCAR will be racing at Darlington for 'throwback weekend.' Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this race with his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin winning there later in the season

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 6

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:330 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 7

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 8

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (293 laps / 400 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott finally scored his first victory of the season at Dover, beating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain. He becomes the ninth different winner this year. Denny Hamlin, 23rd in points, is locked in via his win at Richmond. Austin Cindric is in a similar situation, 18th in points, but locked in via his victory in the Daytona 500. That puts RCR's Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick on the outside of the playoff picture. In the playoff standings, Byron still leads everyone with 13 playoff points, followed by Chastain with 11.

DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 11 1 2 8 1 3020 349 10.7 9.6 418 7 2 Ryan Blaney 11 0 4 6 3 2849 370 8.5 12.5 368 -50 4 3 William Byron 11 2 4 4 0 2833 520 13.9 15.2 353 -65 13 4 Kyle Busch 11 1 3 8 0 2868 206 11.5 10.8 353 -65 5 5 Alex Bowman 11 1 3 7 0 3017 18 12.5 10.5 349 -69 6 6 Ross Chastain 11 2 7 7 0 2780 243 18.5 12.5 338 -80 11 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 11 0 2 5 0 2927 102 16.1 13.5 336 -82 3 8 Kyle Larson 11 1 5 6 1 2825 137 9.0 15.1 335 -83 6 9 Joey Logano 11 0 3 5 0 2915 35 11.1 15.5 316 -102 0 10 Christopher Bell 11 0 2 5 2 2863 118 9.6 17.4 284 -134 0 11 Aric Almirola 11 0 1 4 0 3019 6 20.2 14.0 283 -135 0 12 Kevin Harvick 11 0 1 5 0 2862 12 18.3 14.2 280 -138 0 13 Chase Briscoe 11 1 2 3 0 2751 187 11.4 17.5 270 -148 6 14 Erik Jones 11 0 1 4 0 2999 46 17.2 17.0 262 -156 0 15 Austin Dillon 11 0 3 5 0 2752 2 19.2 15.7 259 -159 0 16 Tyler Reddick 11 0 3 4 0 2724 196 11.9 18.5 249 -169 2