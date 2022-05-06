Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Darlington Preview

NASCAR Cup Darlington schedule, entry list and how to watch

Round 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at the iconic Darlington Raceway.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Darlington

All three national divisions of NASCAR will be racing at Darlington for 'throwback weekend.' Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this race with his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin winning there later in the season

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 6

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:330 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 7

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 8

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (293 laps / 400 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. 

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott finally scored his first victory of the season at Dover, beating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain.

He becomes the ninth different winner this year. Denny Hamlin, 23rd in points, is locked in via his win at Richmond. Austin Cindric is in a similar situation, 18th in points, but locked in via his victory in the Daytona 500. That puts RCR's Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick on the outside of the playoff picture.

In the playoff standings, Byron still leads everyone with 13 playoff points, followed by Chastain with 11.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 11 1 2 8 1 3020 349 10.7 9.6 418   7
2    Ryan Blaney 11 0 4 6 3 2849 370 8.5 12.5 368 -50 4
3    William Byron 11 2 4 4 0 2833 520 13.9 15.2 353 -65 13
4    Kyle Busch 11 1 3 8 0 2868 206 11.5 10.8 353 -65 5
5    Alex Bowman 11 1 3 7 0 3017 18 12.5 10.5 349 -69 6
6    Ross Chastain 11 2 7 7 0 2780 243 18.5 12.5 338 -80 11
7    Martin Truex, Jr. 11 0 2 5 0 2927 102 16.1 13.5 336 -82 3
8    Kyle Larson 11 1 5 6 1 2825 137 9.0 15.1 335 -83 6
9    Joey Logano 11 0 3 5 0 2915 35 11.1 15.5 316 -102 0
10    Christopher Bell 11 0 2 5 2 2863 118 9.6 17.4 284 -134 0
11    Aric Almirola 11 0 1 4 0 3019 6 20.2 14.0 283 -135 0
12    Kevin Harvick 11 0 1 5 0 2862 12 18.3 14.2 280 -138 0
13    Chase Briscoe 11 1 2 3 0 2751 187 11.4 17.5 270 -148 6
14    Erik Jones 11 0 1 4 0 2999 46 17.2 17.0 262 -156 0
15    Austin Dillon 11 0 3 5 0 2752 2 19.2 15.7 259 -159 0
16    Tyler Reddick 11 0 3 4 0 2724 196 11.9 18.5 249 -169 2
