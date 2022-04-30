Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Dover Results

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads

The lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover was interrupted by several incidents.

NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads
Listen to this article

Austin Cindric set the fastest time, leading the way at 157.846mph, completing his fast lap in 22.807 seconds.

Kurt Busch led the way among Group B drivers, but it was only good enough for fifth overall.

It didn't take long for trouble on track with Todd Gilliland spinning in Turn 3 and making contact with the wall. Josh Bilicki then crashed heavily exiting Turn 2. Later, William Byron slammed the outside wall. Tyler Reddick and Harrison Burton also spun during the session.

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 30.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 28 22.807     157.846
2 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 20 22.813 0.006 0.006 157.805
3 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 23 22.829 0.022 0.016 157.694
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 20 22.844 0.037 0.015 157.591
5 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 18 22.856 0.049 0.012 157.508
6 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 24 22.863 0.056 0.007 157.460
7 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 18 22.864 0.057 0.001 157.453
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 23 22.869 0.062 0.005 157.418
9 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29 22.879 0.072 0.010 157.350
10 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 20 22.931 0.124 0.052 156.993
11 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 25 22.951 0.144 0.020 156.856
12 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 24 22.956 0.149 0.005 156.822
13 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 22 22.963 0.156 0.007 156.774
14 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 15 22.975 0.168 0.012 156.692
15 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 30 22.996 0.189 0.021 156.549
16 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 23 22.999 0.192 0.003 156.529
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 17 23.014 0.207 0.015 156.427
18 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 8 23.021 0.214 0.007 156.379
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 22 23.045 0.238 0.024 156.216
20 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 22 23.077 0.270 0.032 155.999
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 20 23.097 0.290 0.020 155.864
22 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 18 23.100 0.293 0.003 155.844
23 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 19 23.125 0.318 0.025 155.676
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 20 23.226 0.419 0.101 154.999
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 19 23.250 0.443 0.024 154.839
26 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 22 23.251 0.444 0.001 154.832
27 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 22 23.279 0.472 0.028 154.646
28 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 7 23.468 0.661 0.189 153.400
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 2 23.499 0.692 0.031 153.198
30 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 11 23.570 0.763 0.071 152.737
31 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 17 23.654 0.847 0.084 152.194
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 23.797 0.990 0.143 151.280
33 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 13 23.835 1.028 0.038 151.038
34 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 4 23.844 1.037 0.009 150.981
35 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 33.999 11.192 10.155 105.885
36 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford        

 

