NASCAR Cup Dover practice results: Cindric leads

Austin Cindric set the fastest time, leading the way at 157.846mph, completing his fast lap in 22.807 seconds.

Kurt Busch led the way among Group B drivers, but it was only good enough for fifth overall.

It didn't take long for trouble on track with Todd Gilliland spinning in Turn 3 and making contact with the wall. Josh Bilicki then crashed heavily exiting Turn 2. Later, William Byron slammed the outside wall. Tyler Reddick and Harrison Burton also spun during the session.

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 30.