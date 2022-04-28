NASCAR Cup Dover schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Dover

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, as well as the ARCA Menards East Series. Alex Bowman is the defending winner at Dover.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, April 29

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - ARCA Menards East Series race (125 laps / 125 miles) - FloRacing

Saturday, April 30

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:15 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race 200 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 1

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps / 400 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Ross Chastain became just the second repeat winner of the 2022 season with his victory at Talladega. A winless Chase Elliott continues to lead the regular season standings. Denny Hamlin, 24th in points, is locked in via his win at Richmond, which puts Tyler Reddick out by a single point. In the playoff standings, Byron leads everyone with 13 playoff points, followed by Chastain with 11.

DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 10 0 1 7 1 2620 276 11.4 10.5 368 2 2 Ryan Blaney 10 0 4 6 3 2452 362 8.8 11.2 347 -21 3 3 William Byron 10 2 4 4 0 2434 520 12.0 14.5 334 -34 13 4 Kyle Busch 10 1 3 7 0 2468 103 11.7 11.2 312 -56 5 5 Alex Bowman 10 1 2 6 0 2617 16 13.2 11.1 309 -59 6 6 Joey Logano 10 0 3 5 0 2519 35 10.0 14.2 308 -60 0 7 Kyle Larson 10 1 5 5 1 2425 118 9.6 16.0 299 -69 6 8 Martin Truex, Jr. 10 0 2 5 0 2527 97 15.9 13.6 298 -70 3 9 Ross Chastain 10 2 6 6 0 2380 157 19.7 13.5 292 -76 11 10 Aric Almirola 10 0 1 4 0 2620 6 19.5 13.5 265 -103 0 11 Kevin Harvick 10 0 1 4 0 2462 12 19.0 14.7 252 -116 0 12 Chase Briscoe 10 1 2 3 0 2351 187 10.2 17.9 246 -122 6 13 Austin Dillon 10 0 3 5 0 2354 2 18.7 15.0 245 -123 0 14 Christopher Bell 10 0 1 4 2 2463 118 8.9 18.7 243 -125 0 15 Tyler Reddick 10 0 3 4 0 2334 196 10.5 17.3 242 -126 2 16 Austin Cindric 10 1 1 2 1 2495 32 11.4 16.4 238 -130 5