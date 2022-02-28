Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club Results

NASCAR Cup Series Fontana results: Larson wins

Kyle Larson won a wild NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

Listen to this article

Larson snatched the lead back from Daniel Suarez in the final couple laps before holding off Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for the race win. Suarez ended up fourth. 

Larson's win was not without controversy, making contact with teammate Chase Elliott during the final portion of the race.

Earlier, Tyler Reddick was the dominant driver. He claimed the green-white-checkered flag in both Stage 1 and Stage 2 before a cut tire and ensuing crash ended his shot at the victory.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Gap Interval Laps Led
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet     28
2 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 0.195 0.195  
3 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 0.445 0.250 18
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1.768 1.323  
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1.928 0.160 14
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2.109 0.181  
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2.155 0.046 1
8 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2.239 0.084  
9 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 2.416 0.177  
10 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2.417 0.001  
11 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2.581 0.164  
12 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3.519 0.938  
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3.664 0.145  
14 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 3.781 0.117  
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 4.089 0.308  
16 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 4.215 0.126 20
17 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 4.802 0.587  
18 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 5.029 0.227 1
19 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 5.885 0.856  
20 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 5.890 0.005  
21 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 15.381 9.491  
22 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 17.715 2.334  
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 37.033 19.318  
24 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 Lap 1 Lap 90
25 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 Lap 4.006  
26 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 Laps 1 Lap 12
27 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 Laps 1.925  
28 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 Laps 1.045  
29 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 Laps 2.069  
30 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 2 Laps 0.789  
31 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 7 Laps 5 Laps  
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 13 Laps 6 Laps  
33 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 43 Laps 30 Laps  
34 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 49 Laps 6 Laps 16
35 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 89 Laps 40 Laps  
36 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 106 Laps 17 Laps  

 

