NASCAR Cup Series Fontana schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be on track this weekend for Round 2 of the 2022 season. Rookie Austin Cindric heads into the race as the newly crowned Daytona 500 winner with another first-time winner, Austin Hill, taking the checkered flag in the NXS season-opener at Daytona.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, February 26

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX STREAMING

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX STREAMING

2:35 p.m. - 4 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (150 laps/300 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 27

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race - (200 laps/400 miles) - FOX

There are just 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. This will actually be NASCAR's second race in California this month after the pre-season exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum three weeks ago.

Alex Bowman is the defending winner at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR did not race there in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kyle Busch has the most wins at the 2-mile track, taking victories in 2005, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Michael Hillman Ford 16 Daniel Hemric (i) Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Ben Beshore Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker III Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Jerame Donley Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports David Elenz Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet

Playoff Standings Although there's only been one race, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Cindric is the only driver currently locked into the postseason with Martin Truex Jr. the only other driver to have playoff bonus points, thanks to winning Stage 1 and Stage 2 at Daytona. Pos. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Austin Cindric 1 1 1 1 0 201 21 5.0 1.0 54 5 2 Brad Keselowski 1 0 0 1 0 201 67 3.0 9.0 54 0 0 3 Martin Truex, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 201 11 14.0 13.0 49 -5 2 4 Bubba Wallace 1 0 1 1 0 201 12 16.0 2.0 47 -7 0 5 Chase Briscoe 1 0 1 1 0 201 0 9.0 3.0 41 -13 0 6 Ryan Blaney 1 0 1 1 0 201 36 7.0 4.0 41 -13 0 7 Michael McDowell 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 6.0 7.0 39 -15 0 8 Kyle Busch 1 0 0 1 0 201 28 10.0 6.0 38 -16 0 9 Chris Buescher 1 0 0 0 0 200 0 4.0 16.0 35 -19 0 10 Chase Elliott 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 11.0 10.0 34 -20 0 11 Joey Logano 1 0 0 0 0 198 1 20.0 21.0 33 -21 0 12 Aric Almirola 1 0 1 1 0 201 0 38.0 5.0 32 -22 0 13 David Ragan 1 0 0 1 0 201 0 34.0 8.0 29 -25 0 14 Ty Dillon 1 0 0 0 0 201 0 26.0 11.0 26 -28 0 15 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 194 16 18.0 28.0 25 -29 0 16 Kurt Busch 1 0 0 0 0 199 0 17.0 19.0 24 -30 0