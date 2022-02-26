NASCAR Cup Fontana starting lineup: Cindric on pole

Listen to this article

The Team Penske driver is fresh off his first career win in the season-opening Daytona 500, beating out GMS Petty's Erik Jones for the top spot in qualifying.

Several drivers including Chase Elliott, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola had incidents during the session as these new cars continue to prove themselves difficult to drive.

Pos. Driver 1 Austin Cindric 2 Erik Jones 3 Kyle Busch 4 Denny Hamlin 5 Daniel Hemric 6 Ryan Blaney 7 Joey Logano 8 Chase Elliott 9 Brad Keselowski 10 William Byron 11 Tyler Reddick 12 Martin Truex Jr. 13 Kyle Larson 14 Alex Bowman 15 Daniel Suarez 16 Austin Dillon 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18 Ty Dillon 19 Christopher Bell 20 Chris Buescher 21 Cole Custer 22 Harrison Burton 23 Michael McDowell 24 Chase Briscoe 25 Corey LaJoie 26 Todd Gilliland 27 Cody Ware 28 Josh Bilicki 29 Garrett Smithley 30 BJ McLeod 31 Aric Almirola 32 Kevin Harvick 33 Ross Chastain 34 Bubba Wallace 35 Justin Haley 36 Kurt Busch