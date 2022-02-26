NASCAR Cup Fontana starting lineup: Cindric on pole

Tickets Subscribe
In yet another session slowed by several spins, rookie Austin Cindric triumphed in qualifying to take pole position at Auto Club Speedway.

The Team Penske driver is fresh off his first career win in the season-opening Daytona 500, beating out GMS Petty's Erik Jones for the top spot in qualifying.

Several drivers including Chase Elliott, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola had incidents during the session as these new cars continue to prove themselves difficult to drive.

Pos. Driver
1 Austin Cindric
2 Erik Jones
3 Kyle Busch
4 Denny Hamlin
5 Daniel Hemric
6 Ryan Blaney
7 Joey Logano
8 Chase Elliott
9 Brad Keselowski
10 William Byron
11 Tyler Reddick
12 Martin Truex Jr.
13 Kyle Larson
14 Alex Bowman
15 Daniel Suarez
16 Austin Dillon
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 Ty Dillon
19 Christopher Bell
20 Chris Buescher
21 Cole Custer
22 Harrison Burton
23 Michael McDowell
24 Chase Briscoe
25 Corey LaJoie
26 Todd Gilliland
27 Cody Ware
28 Josh Bilicki
29 Garrett Smithley
30 BJ McLeod
31 Aric Almirola
32 Kevin Harvick
33 Ross Chastain
34 Bubba Wallace
35 Justin Haley
36 Kurt Busch

 

