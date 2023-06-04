Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Busch nips Blaney by just 0.008s for Gateway Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Madison News

NASCAR Cup at Gateway under delay due to lightning

Shortly after Sunday's NASCAR Cup race got under way at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR was forced to bring it to a halt.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Thorntons Chevrolet Camaro

One lap after taking the green flag, the race was placed under caution when Tyler Reddick got spun in Turn 1 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While under the caution, NASCAR was forced to bring the field down pit road and red flag the race due to repeated lightning strikes within four miles of the track located in Madison, Ill.

Pole-winner Kyle Busch remained in the lead when the race was stopped. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Any lightning strikes within eight miles of the track - whether raining or not - require a 30-minute hold.

Several thunderstorms had popped up in the area of the track Sunday afternoon but as of 4:15 p.m. ET, it had still not rained at the track.

shares
comments

Kyle Busch nips Blaney by just 0.008s for Gateway Cup pole
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

NASCAR Cup
Madison

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell" Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell" Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe