Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout Next / A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Results

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas results: Bowman wins

Hendrick Motorsports goes back-to-back in 2022 with another victory Sunday Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Listen to this article

Alex Bowman prevailed over teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shootout, winning for the seventh time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. battled back-and-forth for the race lead for most of the final run, only for a caution to change the entire picture. Hendrick Motorsports opted to have three of their drivers pit for two fresh tires instead of four, propelling them into the race lead.

They were then able to hold off the pack and settle the race win among themselves. Ross Chastain finished third after leading a race-high 83 laps.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 274 3:29'50.085     16
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 274 3:29'50.263 0.178 0.178 27
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 274 3:29'50.349 0.264 0.086 83
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 274 3:29'50.356 0.271 0.007 49
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 274 3:29'50.504 0.419 0.148 8
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 274 3:29'50.914 0.829 0.410  
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 274 3:29'50.953 0.868 0.039  
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 274 3:29'50.972 0.887 0.019 1
9 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 274 3:29'51.007 0.922 0.035  
10 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 274 3:29'51.024 0.939 0.017 32
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 274 3:29'51.204 1.119 0.180  
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 274 3:29'51.220 1.135 0.016  
13 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 274 3:29'51.332 1.247 0.112 4
14 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 274 3:29'51.537 1.452 0.205  
15 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 274 3:29'51.623 1.538 0.086  
16 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 274 3:29'51.902 1.817 0.279  
17 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 274 3:29'51.916 1.831 0.014  
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 274 3:29'55.304 5.219 3.388  
19 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 274 3:29'56.117 6.032 0.813  
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 274 3:29'57.145 7.060 1.028 1
21 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 274 3:29'57.164 7.079 0.019 4
22 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 274 3:29'57.226 7.141 0.062  
23 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 274 3:29'57.619 7.534 0.393  
24 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 273 3:29'54.623 1 Lap 1 Lap 3
25 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 273 3:29'56.938 1 Lap 2.315  
26 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 273 3:29'57.428 1 Lap 0.490  
27 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 273 3:29'57.909 1 Lap 0.481 4
28 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 272 3:30'02.545 2 Laps 1 Lap  
29 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 271 3:30'01.271 3 Laps 1 Lap  
30 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 267 3:30'03.184 7 Laps 4 Laps  
31 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 264 3:17'05.582 10 Laps 3 Laps  
32 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 219 2:50'29.874 55 Laps 45 Laps 31
33 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 171 2:19'48.029 103 Laps 48 Laps  
34 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 148 2:02'04.558 126 Laps 23 Laps 1
35 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 135 1:47'45.622 139 Laps 13 Laps  
36 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 104 1:23'34.636 170 Laps 31 Laps 10
37 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 92 1:12'09.624 182 Laps 12 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout
Previous article

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout
Next article

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch
Load comments

Latest news

Key to Aric Almirola's strong start to 2022: "We fight"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Key to Aric Almirola's strong start to 2022: "We fight"

Chastain third in Vegas: "This is what all the work is for"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chastain third in Vegas: "This is what all the work is for"

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A win Sunday at Las Vegas "wasn't meant to be" for Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas results: Bowman wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas results: Bowman wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.