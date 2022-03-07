NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas results: Bowman wins

Listen to this article

Alex Bowman prevailed over teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shootout, winning for the seventh time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. battled back-and-forth for the race lead for most of the final run, only for a caution to change the entire picture. Hendrick Motorsports opted to have three of their drivers pit for two fresh tires instead of four, propelling them into the race lead.

They were then able to hold off the pack and settle the race win among themselves. Ross Chastain finished third after leading a race-high 83 laps.