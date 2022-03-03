Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Austin Dillon: RCR had commitment to "embrace this new car"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Preview

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas schedule, entry list and how to watch

Following another thrilling weekend of racing at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR's west coast swing continues in Las Vegas, Neveda.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

All three national divisions will take to the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took victory in California ahead of Austin Dillon and Erik Jones. It was a race that saw many interesting names towards the front of the field, including Tyler Reddick, who won both Stage 1 and 2 before a tire failure derailed his efforts.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, March 4

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

9 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps / 201 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 5

1:30 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

2:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 300 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 6

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps / 400.5 miles) - FOX

Read Also:

There 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open team entered -- the No. 44 NY Racing Team entry with veteran driver Greg Biffle.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson claimed victory LVMS in the two races there last year. Brad Keselowski has the most wins of all active drivers there, taking the checkered flag in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick are the only other drivers to have multiple wins at the Las Vegas track.

No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Phil Surgen

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burnett

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Ford

15

 Garrett Smithley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Michael Hillman

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric 

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker III

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Fugle

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

David Elenz

Chevrolet

44

Greg Biffle

NY Racing Team

Jay Guy

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Chevrolet

78

BJ Mcleod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Travis Mack

Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

Although there's only been two races, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson are locked into the playoffs, courtesy of their race wins at Daytona (Cindric) and Fontana (Larson).

Reddick and Truex are the only other drivers with playoff bonus points, via stage wins.

Pos. Driver Starts Wins T5 T10 Pole Laps LED AVST AVFN Points Behind PPTS
1    Austin Cindric 2 1 1 1 1 401 21 3.0 6.5 85   5
2    Joey Logano 2 0 1 1 0 398 15 13.5 13.0 77 -8 0
3    Martin Truex, Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 401 11 13.0 13.0 73 -12 2
4    Ryan Blaney 2 0 1 1 0 401 37 6.5 11.0 70 -15 0
5    Chase Briscoe 2 0 1 1 0 401 20 16.5 9.5 69 -16 0
6    Erik Jones 2 0 1 1 0 391 21 7.5 16.0 68 -17 0
7    Aric Almirola 2 0 1 2 0 401 0 34.5 5.5 66 -19 0
8    Kyle Larson 2 1 1 1 1 390 29 7.0 16.5 65 -20 5
9    Bubba Wallace 2 0 1 1 0 401 12 25.0 10.5 65 -20 0
10    Brad Keselowski 2 0 0 1 0 399 67 6.0 18.0 64 -21 0
11    Kyle Busch 2 0 0 1 0 401 28 6.5 10.0 61 -24 0
12    Kurt Busch 2 0 0 1 0 399 0 26.5 13.5 53 -32 0
13    Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 2 0 0 1 0 394 16 17.5 19.0 53 -32 0
14    Austin Dillon 2 0 1 1 0 397 1 26.0 13.5 52 -33 0
15    Daniel Suarez 2 0 1 1 0 399 0 18.0 11.0 52 -33 0
16    Cole Custer 2 0 0 0 0 399 0 26.0 15.5 48 -37 0
