NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Results

NASCAR Cup Martinsville practice results: Elliott tops charts

NASCAR Cup Series practice has concluded at Martinsville Speedway.

Listen to this article

Chase Elliott was the fastest man at the Virginia short track, completing a lap in just 19.995 seconds (94.704mph). His teammate Kyle Larson led the way in ten consecutive lap averages, with Elliott ranking fourth.

Elliott also ran the most laps at 57. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney were the only other drivers to run more than 50 laps.

He led the Toyotas of Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace, who topped the Group A drivers.

The session went incident-free.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 57 19.995     94.704
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 41 20.032 0.037 0.037 94.529
3 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 33 20.038 0.043 0.006 94.500
4 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 39 20.040 0.045 0.002 94.491
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 34 20.055 0.060 0.015 94.420
6 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 30 20.055 0.060 0.000 94.420
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 34 20.058 0.063 0.003 94.406
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 32 20.089 0.094 0.031 94.261
9 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 48 20.094 0.099 0.005 94.237
10 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 35 20.110 0.115 0.016 94.162
11 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 26 20.118 0.123 0.008 94.125
12 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 49 20.125 0.130 0.007 94.092
13 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 28 20.126 0.131 0.001 94.087
14 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 32 20.133 0.138 0.007 94.055
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 53 20.148 0.153 0.015 93.985
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 29 20.165 0.170 0.017 93.905
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 56 20.167 0.172 0.002 93.896
18 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 34 20.170 0.175 0.003 93.882
19 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 35 20.173 0.178 0.003 93.868
20 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 28 20.175 0.180 0.002 93.859
21 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 43 20.182 0.187 0.007 93.826
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 42 20.186 0.191 0.004 93.808
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 33 20.212 0.217 0.026 93.687
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 36 20.212 0.217 0.000 93.687
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 20 20.215 0.220 0.003 93.673
26 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 38 20.234 0.239 0.019 93.585
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 27 20.235 0.240 0.001 93.580
28 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 32 20.270 0.275 0.035 93.419
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 34 20.276 0.281 0.006 93.391
30 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 40 20.276 0.281 0.000 93.391
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 24 20.309 0.314 0.033 93.239
32 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 30 20.336 0.341 0.027 93.116
33 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 34 20.495 0.500 0.159 92.393
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 16 20.876 0.881 0.381 90.707
35 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 18 20.895 0.900 0.019 90.625
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 8 21.076 1.081 0.181 89.846
