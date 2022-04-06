NASCAR Cup Martinsville schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville

All three series will be present for a packed weekend of racing at one of NASCAR's oldest tracks.

Martin Truex Jr. (spring race) and Alex Bowman (fall race) won at the half-mile short track in 2021.

Denny Hamlin is the most successful active driver at Martinsville, winning the race five times. However, he has not visited Victory Lane there since 2015 despite leading nearly 400 laps between the two Martinsville races just las year.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Thursday, April 7

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race 200 laps / 105.2 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, April 8

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps / 131.5 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, April 9

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps / 210.4 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Loriz Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

With seven different winners in the first seven races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix), William Byron (Atlanta), Ross Chastain (COTA), and Denny Hamlin (Richmond).

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are currently tied for the points lead in the regular season standings, but they are ranked eighth and ninth in the playoff standings as they remain winless. Although Austin Dillon sits 16th, he is actually outside the playoffs after Hamlin, ranked 20th, won at Richmond and jumped into the playoffs. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN RAF MILES LLF POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Ryan Blaney 7 0 2 4 3 1611 334 4.1 13.1 6 2,406.29 6 241 3 2 Chase Elliott 7 0 1 4 0 1779 91 10.9 11.4 7 2,657.29 6 241 0 0 3 Martin Truex, Jr. 7 0 1 4 0 1688 97 15.3 12.6 6 2,568.29 6 222 -19 3 4 William Byron 7 1 3 3 0 1593 270 12.6 15.9 5 2,215.79 5 218 -23 7 5 Joey Logano 7 0 1 3 0 1777 34 9.0 15.0 7 2,653.04 5 215 -26 0 6 Ross Chastain 7 1 4 4 0 1639 156 16.9 13.7 6 2,309.04 4 214 -27 6 7 Alex Bowman 7 1 2 4 0 1776 16 11.7 12.0 7 2,649.29 5 212 -29 6 8 Kevin Harvick 7 0 1 3 0 1771 12 18.3 12.7 6 2,636.29 6 193 -48 0 9 Chase Briscoe 7 1 2 2 0 1642 128 8.9 15.9 6 2,452.79 6 192 -49 5 10 Kyle Busch 7 0 1 4 0 1627 99 11.9 14.4 6 2,424.13 6 191 -50 0 11 Aric Almirola 7 0 1 3 0 1779 6 19.9 13.0 7 2,659.79 6 184 -57 0 12 Kyle Larson 7 1 3 3 1 1584 59 11.1 19.0 4 2,386.77 4 183 -58 5 13 Tyler Reddick 7 0 2 3 0 1650 97 10.0 16.3 5 2,411.09 4 183 -58 2 14 Daniel Suarez 7 0 2 3 0 1597 28 15.6 16.0 6 2,383.29 5 171 -70 1 15 Austin Cindric 7 1 1 2 1 1654 32 9.0 16.6 6 2,467.04 4 170 -71 5 16 Austin Dillon 7 0 1 3 0 1552 1 19.7 16.3 5 2,305.33 4 158 -83 0