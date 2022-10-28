Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Blaney: "There's no better time to pull (a win) off" Next / Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II Preview

2022 NASCAR at Martinsville - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway will cut the current playoff field in half and leave four drivers to fight for the title in the season finale.

Listen to this article

Joey Logano remains the only driver to have secured a place in the Championship 4, courtesy of his victory at Las Vegas. Ross Chastain leads all others on points after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Chastain is 19 points above the cut line, followed by Chase Elliott +11 and William Byron +5 points.

Below the cut line entering Martinsville are Denny Hamlin, Ryan BlaneyChristopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe. gIt's likely a must-win situation for everyone in the elimination besides Hamlin, in what is sure to be an intense cut-off race.

Read Also:

How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville

  • Race: Xfinity 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 30th
  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Byron is the most recent race winner at Martinsville, leading over half the race on his way to victory at the iconic short track in the spring. Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins at Martinsville with five total.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, October 28

  • 4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 29

  • 12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
  • 12:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
  • 3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps / 131.5 miles) - NBC

Sunday, October 31

  • 2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (500 laps / 263 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Martinsville Speedway?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After Martinsville, just one race remains. NASCAR will crown its 2022 Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series champions at Phoenix Raceway in Arizone.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

