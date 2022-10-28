2022 NASCAR at Martinsville - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Listen to this article

Joey Logano remains the only driver to have secured a place in the Championship 4, courtesy of his victory at Las Vegas. Ross Chastain leads all others on points after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Chastain is 19 points above the cut line, followed by Chase Elliott +11 and William Byron +5 points.

Below the cut line entering Martinsville are Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe. gIt's likely a must-win situation for everyone in the elimination besides Hamlin, in what is sure to be an intense cut-off race.

How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville

Race: Xfinity 500

Xfinity 500 Date: Sunday, October 30th

Sunday, October 30th Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Byron is the most recent race winner at Martinsville, leading over half the race on his way to victory at the iconic short track in the spring. Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins at Martinsville with five total.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, October 28

4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, October 29

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps / 131.5 miles) - NBC

Sunday, October 31

2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (500 laps / 263 miles) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Martinsville Speedway?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.