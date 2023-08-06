Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed due to persistent rain in the area.
The 400-mile race is currently on hold. The field did a handful of pace laps before the rain returned and forced the cars back down pitroad.
Rain enveloped the area of Brooklyn, Mich., track on Sunday morning and continued to pepper the track with showers throughout the afternoon.
Christopher Bell, who won the pole in Saturday’s qualifying session, will lead the field to green when the race finally gets under way.
The pole is his second of the 2023 season, with both coming in his last four races. It’s also the sixth pole in the career of the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota.
“I feel excellent about what I have for sure. It was a pretty smooth Saturday,” Bell said. “In practice, it was very good off the truck and fast and balanced.
“That is what it is all about at Michigan – having the car comfortable and balanced so you can drive as hard as you need to, to create speed as you need to here in Michigan.”
Ross Chastain will line up second, Bell’s JGR team-mate Ty Gibbs is third, last week’s race winner Chris Buescher fourth and JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. will start fifth.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.
With four races remaining in the regular season, Truex remains in control of the series standings, 39 points ahead of his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin.
Michael McDowell still holds the 16th and final spot in the playoff field, 18 points ahead of rookie Gibbs.
Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at Michigan, beating Bubba Wallace to the checkered flag last year.
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.