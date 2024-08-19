All Series

NASCAR Cup Michigan

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Reddick outduels Byron in overtime finish

A late-race incident set-up a sprint to the finish, but Tyler Reddick was still able to hang on and capture the checkered flag for 23XI Racing at Michigan International Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Upd:

It was Reddick's second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, using a push from fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs to snatch the lead away from William Byron. He also won earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway.

Reddick was cruising to victory a few laps before the caution, but an incident by Martin Truex Jr. turned the race into a shootout. On the ensuing restart, Alex Bowman hit the backstretch wall and playoff hopeful Ross Chastain spun to the inside before getting stuck in the grass.

The race went into overtime with Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford Mustang pushing Byron while the No. 54 Toyota of Ty Gibbs lined up behind Reddick.

Reddick was able to quickly clear Byron and never looked back, winning by just under two tenths of a second with 16 laps led. Byron was a close second and Gibbs, who is still searching for his first career Cup win, finished third.

"Just a great teammate," said Reddick after parking his car at the start/finish line. "Fantastic push by Ty Gibbs. That's what it is all about. The Toyota Racing family tries to take care of each other. 

Reddick dedicated the victory to his mentor and dirt racing legend Scott Bloomquist, who died in a private plane crash last week.

"It's been really cool. I can't help but sit here in Victory Lane and think of Scott Bloomquist. Huge mentor to me, incredible role model, legend of dirt racing and motorsports. The last couple days have been tough. This really helps it. This win should go for him, his family, his friends ...  It's tough. It's always tough when someone you care about passes away. But my thoughts are with him and his family."

Kyle Busch finished fourth, Keselowski fifth, Zane Smith seventh, Daniel Suarez eighth, Denny Hamlin ninth, and Carson Hocevar tenth.

The race was slowed by nine cautions, including a shocking airborne crash by Corey LaJoie. He escaped the flip unscathed, but it was the second time this weekend a car has gone upside down.

The playoff picture changed a bit, as well. Ross Chastain was looking to make big gains, but a spin late in the race trapped him a lap down. The big gainers were Gibbs and Buescher, who now sit 39 and 16 points above the cut-line, respectively.

Chastain still moved back inside the playoffs, currently holding the final spot, but only 1pt clear of Bubba Wallace.

Monday's race was a seventh career victory for Reddick and critical in his fight for the regular season championship. Kyle Larson entered the race with the points lead, but he crashed out in a mid-race melee. 

Reddick is now in control of the points, 10pts ahead of Elliott and 28pts ahead of Hamlin. Larson fell down to fourth, 32pts back.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 206

3:02'12.066

   10 40
2 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 206

+0.168

3:02'12.234

 0.168 9 50
3
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 206

+0.590

3:02'12.656

 0.422 9 42
4 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 206

+1.007

3:02'13.073

 0.417 10 48
5 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 206

+1.546

3:02'13.612

 0.539 8 41
6 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 206

+1.789

3:02'13.855

 0.243 16 37
7
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 206

+2.142

3:02'14.208

 0.353 13 30
8 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 206

+2.269

3:02'14.335

 0.127 12 29
9 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 206

+2.306

3:02'14.372

 0.037 13 28
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 206

+2.567

3:02'14.633

 0.261 14 27
11 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 206

+2.748

3:02'14.814

 0.181 11 26
12 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 206

+2.827

3:02'14.893

 0.079 12 25
13 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 206

+2.865

3:02'14.931

 0.038 12 24
14 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 206

+3.033

3:02'15.099

 0.168 12 23
15 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 206

+3.063

3:02'15.129

 0.030 10 31
16 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 206

+3.104

3:02'15.170

 0.041 14 24
17 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 206

+3.207

3:02'15.273

 0.103 11 26
18 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 206

+3.366

3:02'15.432

 0.159 9 30
19 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 206

+3.568

3:02'15.634

 0.202 12 18
20 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 206

+3.581

3:02'15.647

 0.013 17 17
21 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 206

+3.636

3:02'15.702

 0.055 12 18
22 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 206

+3.651

3:02'15.717

 0.015 16 15
23 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 206

+3.779

3:02'15.845

 0.128 15 14
24 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 206

+4.835

3:02'16.901

 1.056 12 20
25 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 205

+1 Lap

3:02'16.058

 1 Lap 12 22
26 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 205

+1 Lap

3:02'16.634

 0.576 15 18
27 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 205

+1 Lap

3:02'32.308

 15.674 11 12
28 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 204

+2 Laps

3:02'17.613

 1 Lap 13 9
29 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 202

+4 Laps

3:02'19.584

 2 Laps 14 8
30 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 200

+6 Laps

3:02'21.657

 2 Laps 12  
31 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 157

+49 Laps

2:28'15.528

 43 Laps 13 6
32 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 135

+71 Laps

2:01'20.627

 22 Laps 9 5
33 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 117

+89 Laps

1:42'11.403

 18 Laps 16 4
34 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 115

+91 Laps

1:38'03.346

 2 Laps 8 3
35 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 115

+91 Laps

1:38'03.580

 0.234 9 2
36 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 114

+92 Laps

1:38'04.283

 1 Lap 9 1

