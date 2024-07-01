All Series
Race report
NASCAR Cup Nashville

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Logano stretches fuel to win in five overtimes

Joey Logano stretched his fuel an amazing 110 laps – including through five overtimes (a series record) – to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway and clinch a berth in the 2024 playoffs.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Logano inherited the lead after the third overtime when Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were both forced to pit for fuel. He appeared to be in position to claim the win in the fourth overtime, but a caution came out just before Logano took the white flag.

Knowing if they pit he would lose, Logano and his crew chief, Paul Wolfe, decided to remain out and got a good restart to start the fifth overtime.

With the fuel light on in his No. 22 Ford on during the final lap, Logano was able to fend off a challenge from Tyler Reddick and edged Zane Smith by 0.068 seconds to claim his win of the season and 33rd of his career.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang in victory lane

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang in victory lane

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

"I know into (Turn) 3, my fuel light came on and it stumbled across the line. That was definitely all of it," Logano said after the race. "But so proud of this team. It's been a stressful few weeks trying to get into the playoffs, and being able to win here is huge for our season. Felt great to get that. Boy, it feels good.
"I'm out of breath. We had it won off of (Turn) 4 (in the fourth overtime) and then the caution came out, and I was like, 'oh, my God,' but you can't pit. You've kind of got to go for it. Boy, it was close."
Asked about the relief of making the playoffs, Logano said, "So much pressure. Trying to make the playoffs is not easy these days with these Next-Gen cars and everyone is so equally matched. I made a lot of mistakes, even some tonight, and it's nice to be able to overcome.
"This is a much-needed win for sure."

With Logano’s win, all three Penske drivers have now qualified for the playoffs with all three of their wins coming in the last five races.

Reddick finished third, Ryan Preece was fourth and Chris Buescher ended up fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson.

Hamlin appeared headed to victory after passing Chastain with seven laps of the original 300 laps remaining when Austin Cindric spun out to bring out a caution and send the race into the first of five overtimes.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Christopher Bell maintained his lead through a long round of green flag pit stops and held off Hamlin by 0.689 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Reddick was third, Larson fourth and Brad Keselowski ended up fifth.

Stage 2

After the race resumed from a long delay, Bell held off Reddick by 0.596 seconds to take the Stage 2 win, his series-leading ninth of the 2024 season. Larson was third, Hamlin fourth and Keselowski rounded out the top five.

NASCAR red flagged the race after lap 136 when lightning and rain moved into the area of the track. The race resumed after a nearly one hour, 20-minute delay.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead lap cars all pitted with Bell first off pit road. Bell led Hamlin and Reddick when the race resumed with 108 laps remaining.

Chase Elliott spun out on his own coming off Turn 2 and slid sideways through the infield grass on lap 219, which brought out the eighth caution of the race.

The caution – which came close to the window to make it to end of the race on fuel – sent teams into varying strategies on pit road. Chastain was first off pit that elected to pit thanks to a two-tire stop.

Blaney remained on the track and inherited the lead and led the way on the restart with 75 laps remaining.

Bell, who had led the most so far in the race, spun on his own off Turn 2 and slammed the wall on lap 228, which brought an early end to his race.

 

A handful of drivers pit but Blaney remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with 66 laps to go.

Keselowski spun on his own on lap 243 and shortly after the caution came out, Carson Hocevar spun out Harrison Burton as the latter was slowing for the caution.

Chastain powered around Blaney on the restart with 52 laps remaining to take the lead for the first time,

With 30 laps to go, Chastain emerged with a nearly three-second lead over Hamlin as both Blaney and Wallace were forced to pit for fuel.

Hamlin closed to within the back of Chastain’s rear bumper with 10 laps remaining but got loose and lost a lot of ground. He finally made his way around Chastain with seven of the originally scheduled 300 laps to go.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 331

4:03'53.729

   10 40
2
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 331

+0.068

4:03'53.797

 0.068 11 35
3 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 331

+0.071

4:03'53.800

 0.003 10 51
4 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 331

+0.251

4:03'53.980

 0.180 11 33
5 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 331

+0.275

4:03'54.004

 0.024 11 37
6 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 331

+0.560

4:03'54.289

 0.285 10 34
7 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 331

+0.576

4:03'54.305

 0.016 12 31
8 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 331

+1.856

4:03'55.585

 1.280 10 44
9 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 331

+1.895

4:03'55.624

 0.039 13 28
10 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 331

+1.947

4:03'55.676

 0.052 9 28
11 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 331

+2.025

4:03'55.754

 0.078 12  
12 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 331

+2.134

4:03'55.863

 0.109 10 41
13 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 331

+2.164

4:03'55.893

 0.030 15 24
14 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 331

+2.363

4:03'56.092

 0.199 11 23
15 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 331

+2.504

4:03'56.233

 0.141 12 22
16
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 331

+2.525

4:03'56.254

 0.021 10 21
17 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 331

+2.655

4:03'56.384

 0.130 11 20
18 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 331

+4.247

4:03'57.976

 1.592 12 24
19 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 331

+4.906

4:03'58.635

 0.659 13 22
20 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 331

+6.991

4:04'00.720

 2.085 12 17
21 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 331

+8.549

4:04'02.278

 1.558 10 16
22 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 331

+10.810

4:04'04.539

 2.261 13 15
23
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 331

+33.491

4:04'27.220

 22.681 13 19
24 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 331

+36.321

4:04'30.050

 2.830 10 19
25 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 330

+1 Lap

4:04'03.276

 1 Lap 15 24
26 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 327

+4 Laps

4:00'17.615

 3 Laps 18 11
27 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 319

+12 Laps

3:50'35.028

 8 Laps 14 10
28 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 312

+19 Laps

3:41'13.528

 7 Laps 11 9
29
C. Heim23XI RACING
 50 Toyota 312

+19 Laps

3:41'13.747

 0.219 9  
30 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 312

+19 Laps

3:41'14.046

 0.299 12 7
31 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 306

+25 Laps

3:35'06.406

 6 Laps 17 6
32 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 305

+26 Laps

3:31'55.528

 1 Lap 13 5
33 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 304

+27 Laps

3:30'35.294

 1 Lap 10 4
34 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 287

+44 Laps

3:19'24.465

 17 Laps 17 3
35 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 239

+92 Laps

2:48'27.944

 48 Laps 13 2
36 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 227

+104 Laps

2:36'44.265

 12 Laps 9 21
37 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 201

+130 Laps

2:09'10.719

 26 Laps 8  
38 C. FinchumMBM 66 Ford 132

+199 Laps

1:28'57.267

 69 Laps 8

Jim Utter
