NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest

Listen to this article

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric led the way from Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick in practice at the one-mile Arizona race track.

Blaney also ran the most laps at 39.

However, it was Hendrick Motorsport drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron led the way in consecutive lap averages.

Both Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. encountered mechanical issues during the session.

The session went incident-free with no red flags.

Read Also: Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix