NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Results

NASCAR Cup Phoenix race results: Briscoe wins

Chase Briscoe is now a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Listen to this article

Briscoe claimed the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway for Stewart-Haas Racing, winning his first NCS race in his 40th start.

Briscoe also becomes the 200th different race winner in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick, who were also hunting their first Cup win, finished second and third. Ryan Blaney (Stage 2) and William Byron (Stage 1) each earned a playoff bonus point for their stage wins.

The race was slowed by eight cautions. There were six different leaders and 14 lead changes.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 312 3:06'34.395     101
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 312 3:06'35.166 0.771 0.771  
3 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 312 3:06'35.182 0.787 0.016  
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 312 3:06'35.894 1.499 0.712 143
5 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 312 3:06'35.918 1.523 0.024  
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 312 3:06'36.298 1.903 0.380  
7 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 312 3:06'36.544 2.149 0.246  
8 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 312 3:06'36.785 2.390 0.241 4
9 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 312 3:06'37.130 2.735 0.345  
10 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 312 3:06'37.292 2.897 0.162  
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 312 3:06'37.310 2.915 0.018 50
12 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 312 3:06'37.312 2.917 0.002  
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 312 3:06'37.434 3.039 0.122  
14 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 312 3:06'37.600 3.205 0.166  
15 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 312 3:06'37.627 3.232 0.027  
16 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 312 3:06'37.726 3.331 0.099  
17 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 312 3:06'37.969 3.574 0.243  
18 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 312 3:06'38.270 3.875 0.301 12
19 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 312 3:06'38.577 4.182 0.307  
20 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 312 3:06'38.812 4.417 0.235  
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 311 3:06'08.076 1 Lap 1 Lap  
22 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 311 3:06'38.259 1 Lap 30.183  
23 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 311 3:06'38.415 1 Lap 0.156  
24 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 311 3:06'39.099 1 Lap 0.684  
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 311 3:06'39.801 1 Lap 0.702  
26 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 310 3:06'38.060 2 Laps 1 Lap  
27 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 310 3:06'38.591 2 Laps 0.531  
28 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 310 3:06'38.962 2 Laps 0.371  
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 309 3:07'13.871 3 Laps 1 Lap  
30 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 308 3:06'46.530 4 Laps 1 Lap  
31 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 307 3:06'44.824 5 Laps 1 Lap  
32 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 305 3:06'49.677 7 Laps 2 Laps  
33 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 304 3:06'48.106 8 Laps 1 Lap  
34 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 239 2:24'00.380 73 Laps 65 Laps 2
35 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 219 2:08'04.384 93 Laps 20 Laps  
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 45 25'00.481 267 Laps 174 Laps  
New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
New winners and contenders shine in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix
Kurt Busch: "Somewhat a surprise" to be top Toyota at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix
Chase Briscoe surprises with first career Cup win at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Phoenix race results: Briscoe wins
NASCAR Cup Phoenix race results: Briscoe wins

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

Aug 31, 2021
