NASCAR Cup Phoenix schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The track has a certain significance early in the 2022 calendar as it will later play host to the championship title-decider in November. When NASCAR last visited Phoenix, Kyle Larson took the checkered flag over Martin Truex Jr. to claim the 2021 NCS title. The Xfinity Series race ended in a spectacular photo finish with Daniel Hemric narrowly beating out Austin Cindric for his first race win, and the crown.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, March 12th

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

11:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 13th

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps / 312 miles) - FOX

There 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. Kevin Harvick is far and away the most successful driver at the one-mile track, winning nine races there. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are the only other drivers with multiple victories at Phoenix, but all of their wins combined still don't add up to Harvick's dominance. However, the SHR driver has not won at Phoenix since 2018. Perhaps that will change on Sunday...

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Playoff Standings Although there's only been three races, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are locked into the playoffs, courtesy of their race wins at Daytona (Cindric), Fontana (Larson) and Las Vegas (Bowman). Will the series see another new winner this weekend? Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain are the only other drivers with playoff bonus points, via stage wins. Pos. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Kyle Larson 3 1 2 2 1 664 56 5.3 11.7 113 5 2 Martin Truex, Jr. 3 0 0 1 0 675 12 12.7 11.3 107 -6 2 3 Joey Logano 3 0 1 1 0 672 15 11.0 13.3 104 -9 0 4 Austin Cindric 3 1 1 1 1 675 21 3.0 10.7 103 -10 5 5 Kyle Busch 3 0 1 2 0 675 77 16.7 8.0 102 -11 0 6 Aric Almirola 3 0 1 3 0 675 0 29.7 5.7 97 -16 0 7 Chase Elliott 3 0 0 2 0 673 12 8.0 15.0 88 -25 0 8 Alex Bowman 3 1 1 1 0 670 16 9.7 16.7 80 -33 6 9 Bubba Wallace 3 0 1 1 0 674 12 22.3 15.3 78 -35 0 10 Austin Dillon 3 0 1 1 0 671 1 20.7 12.7 78 -35 0 11 Kurt Busch 3 0 0 1 0 673 4 28.0 13.3 77 -36 0 12 Brad Keselowski 3 0 0 1 0 672 70 9.0 20.0 77 -36 0 13 Ryan Blaney 3 0 1 1 0 505 47 8.0 19.3 75 -38 0 14 Chase Briscoe 3 0 1 1 0 536 20 12.3 18.0 74 -39 0 15 Erik Jones 3 0 1 1 0 655 21 12.7 21.0 74 -39 0 16 Kevin Harvick 3 0 0 1 0 665 1 26.3 16.3 69 -44 0