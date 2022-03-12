NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole

Listen to this article

Blaney previously won pole position at Phoenix in 2017 and 2019. Despite that, he has never won at the one-mile Arizona race track.

Denny Hamlin, who will start alongside, has won twice at Phoenix in 2012 and later in 2019.

The qualifying session went without incident. All drivers with the exception of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set a time, who missed the session due to an engine change.

Pos. Driver Team 1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 8 Austin Cindric Team Penske 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 10 Joey Logano Team Penske 11 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 14 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 15 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing 16 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 18 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 19 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 20 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports 22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 23 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 24 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers 25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 27 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 30 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 31 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 32 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 33 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 35 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing