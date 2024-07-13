All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Pocono

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Ty Gibbs beats William Byron to pole position

Ty Gibbs continues to put himself in excellent position to earn his first NASCAR Cup victory, winning his second career pole.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

One week after qualifying second at the Chicago Street Course, Gibbs – the last car to go out in the final round of qualifying on Saturday, bested that effort by one spot by laying down a blistering lap at 170.039 mph.

Gibbs just edged William Byron (169.661 mph) to take the top starting position in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and his third consecutive top-10 start.

Gibbs now has two career poles, both coming this season.

 

“We were really close last weekend. We were second (to Kyle Larson),” Gibbs said. “We’ve been really fast this weekend. The car is really good and I think we’ll be really good tomorrow.”

Martin Truex Jr. – also looking for his first win of the season – will line up third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Josh Berry fifth.

Completing the top 10 are last week’s race winner Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, rookie Zane Smith and Joey Logano.

In all, Toyota drivers claimed three of the top five starting positions and four of the top seven.

Round 1 / Group B

Gibbs led the second group with an average lap speed of 169.310 mph.

Reddick, fastest in Saturday’s practice, was second quick (169.087 mph) and Berry was third fastest (169.043 mph).

Also moving on to the final round of qualifying were Truex and Smith.

Among those who failed to advance were Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace.

Round 1 / Group A

Bowman, who ended an 80-race winless streak with his victory last weekend at the Chicago Street Course, led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 170.136 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.

His Hendrick team-mate Byron ended up second quick (169.795 mph) while last year’s race winner, Hamlin, was third (169.202 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Blaney and Logano.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Larson, who spun in practice earlier Saturday, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup Pocono: Tyler Reddick spins but still leads practice

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier

NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier

NASCAR XFINITY
Pocono
NASCAR Xfinity Pocono: Custer wins after brief duel with Allgaier
Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"

Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Hamlin still looking for a Cup title, but chasing race wins "fuels me"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
Misc General
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty

Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty

Indy IndyCar
Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty
Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2

Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2
“Unacceptable” Palou errors dent IndyCar points lead with rare exit at Iowa

“Unacceptable” Palou errors dent IndyCar points lead with rare exit at Iowa

Indy IndyCar
“Unacceptable” Palou errors dent IndyCar points lead with rare exit at Iowa

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA