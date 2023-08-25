Subscribe
Byron's dominant Watkins Glen win shows playoff potential
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II Qualifying report

Chase Briscoe takes Daytona Cup pole in SHR 1-2

A very difficult season for Chase Briscoe got a bit brighter on Friday as he won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale.

Jim Utter
By:
Pole sitter Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Briscoe has struggled this year with just six top-10 finishes through 25 races and he’ll need a win in Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway to make the 16-driver playoff field.

As the last car to make a qualifying attempt in the final round, Briscoe’s average lap speed of 181.822 mph just edged Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola (181.693 mph), who ended up second quick.

The pole is the first this season for Briscoe and the second of his career. His only other pole came last spring at Atlanta.

“It feels good,” said Briscoe, who is currently 31st in the series standings. “It’s just a testament to all the men and women at Stewart-Haas. “For us to lock up the front row is really cool.”

Almirola said SHR “certainly brought a lot of speed” to the Daytona regular season finale.

“We’ve had great speedway cars all year long and this place has been a great place for us,” he said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow night. Tonight, we’ll lick our wound son missing out on the pole but tomorrow night is the big prize.”

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang and Drew Blickensderfer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang and Drew Blickensderfer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Fellow Ford driver Harrison Burton ended up third fastest (181.404 mph).

Rounding out the top five were Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace – who currently holds the final playoff spot on points – and Ty Gibbs.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup: Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick.

In all, Fords claimed seven of the top-10 starting positions and the top five qualifiers all need a win in Saturday night’s race to guarantee a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 1 49.499   181.822
2 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 1 +0.035 0.035 181.693
3 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 1 +0.114 0.079 181.404
4 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1 +0.140 0.026 181.309
5
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 1 +0.143 0.003 181.298
6 United StatesRILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports 36 Ford 1 +0.149 0.006 181.276
7 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 1 +0.155 0.006 181.254
8 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 1 +0.210 0.055 181.054
9 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 1 +0.242 0.032 180.937
10 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 1 +0.273 0.031 180.825

Round 1

Fords were dominant early in qualifying at Daytona with Briscoe leading the way in the first round with an average lap speed of 181.723 mph.

Wallace was second quick at 181.167 mph and Herbst, driving a third Front Row Motorsports Ford entry this week, was third fastest at 181.148 mph.

Gibbs was fourth and Larson rounded out the top five and the only Chevrolet driver to advance to the final round.

Also advancing to the final round were Burton, Almirola, Blaney, Harvick and Preece.

RFK Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher were the first two drivers to miss cracking the top-10.

Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet failed inspection twice and had a crew member ejected from the track. Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry is driving the car this week.

The No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Chandler Smith also failed inspection twice and had a crew member ejected.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 1 49.526   181.723
2 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1 +0.152 0.152 181.167
3 United StatesRILEY HERBSTFront Row Motorsports 36 Ford 1 +0.157 0.005 181.148
4
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 1 +0.161 0.004 181.134
5 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 1 +0.172 0.011 181.094
6 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 1 +0.179 0.007 181.068
7 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 1 +0.202 0.023 180.985
8 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 1 +0.212 0.010 180.948
9 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 1 +0.282 0.070 180.694
10 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 1 +0.287 0.005 180.676
11 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 1 +0.326 0.039 180.534
12 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 1 +0.350 0.024 180.448
13 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 1 +0.366 0.016 180.390
14 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 1 +0.396 0.030 180.281
15 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 1 +0.402 0.006 180.260
16 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 1 +0.417 0.015 180.205
17 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 1 +0.425 0.008 180.177
18 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 1 +0.427 0.002 180.169
19 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 1 +0.436 0.009 180.137
20 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 1 +0.461 0.025 180.047
21 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 1 +0.527 0.066 179.809
22 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 1 +0.529 0.002 179.802
23 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 1 +0.553 0.024 179.716
24 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 1 +0.576 0.023 179.634
25 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 1 +0.582 0.006 179.612
26 United StatesAUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 1 +0.680 0.098 179.261
27 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 1 +0.705 0.025 179.172
28 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 1 +0.727 0.022 179.094
29 JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 1 +0.746 0.019 179.026
30 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 1 +0.794 0.048 178.855
31 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 1 +0.829 0.035 178.731
32 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 1 +0.856 0.027 178.635
33 United StatesJJ YELEYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 1 +0.885 0.029 178.532
34 United StatesBRENNAN POOLERick Ware Racing 15 Ford 1 +0.889 0.004 178.518
35 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 1 +0.895 0.006 178.497
36
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
 13 Chevrolet 1 +0.906 0.011 178.458
37 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 1 +0.948 0.042 178.310
38 United StatesBJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 1 +1.071 0.123 177.876
39 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 1 +1.186 0.115 177.473
