Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest Next / NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Practice report

Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series teams got their first taste of Phoenix Raceway in practice on Saturday.

Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix
Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Group A

Austin Cindric topped the charts among both Group A drivers and overall at 131.09mph, but it was Hendrick Motorsports who really impressed. William Byron was second in fastest single lap times in Group A and fourth overall, but led the way in the five and ten-lap averages.

They were followed by Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. 

"Our goal here was that if we unloaded pretty close, we were going to do a long run," Byron told FS1. "Luckily, we unloaded close and everything felt pretty good. We just kind of kept running laps to see where the resin comes in and kind of see how all that feels.

"(I) feel really good about my car. My Axalta Chevrolet feels great, and I've been doing a lot of short track racing lately, so I'm hoping that will help me this weekend."

Drivers were quick to migrate to the top grooves of each turn as they got a feel for the resin that was added to the track's surface, allowing for better runs through the center of the corner and exit.

"I'd say these things are driving like early 2000s Trucks," said former series champion Kurt Busch, who also called it a "fun challenge." He was seventh on the time charts in Group A.

Stewart-Haas Racing had to change the brakes on the No. 14 car of Chase Briscoe after a crack was found on the brake rotor.

The first part of the session went incident-free. 

Group B

No driver in either group seemed too interested in cutting the dogleg on the frontstretch, which we've become accustomed to seeing at Phoenix. Teams are unsure how the cars will react to the bumpier apron and worried that the rear diffuser could be damaged.

Ryan Blaney led the way among Group B drivers, but he could not match his Team Penske teammate Cindric, falling 0.009s shy of the fastest time.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch.

Hendrick again showed the way in lap averages with Larson topping 15, 20, 25, and 30-lap averages.

Reddick, who has been battling leg numbness the last two weeks, appeared happy with the changes RCR made for him this weekend.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car was taken back to the garage after practice for an engine change. He will not take part in qualifying and will have to start from the rear of the field.

Group B's session also went incident-free.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest
Next article

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Noah Gragson tops Jones for NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson tops Jones for NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix

Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix Phoenix
NASCAR Cup

Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Nine NASCAR Cup teams fail inspection twice at Phoenix

Ryan Blaney takes Phoenix Cup pole for Team Penske
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney takes Phoenix Cup pole for Team Penske

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole

Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.