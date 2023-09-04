Subscribe
Previous / Larson beats Reddick in Darlington Cup playoff opener Next / Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington results

Kyle Larson bested Tyler Reddick in the closing laps, taking victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and opening the playoffs in the best way possible.

It was Larson's third win of the season and the 22nd of his career. 

"Finally (we executed) from start to finish," Larson said of the victory. "Going 18th to third in the first stage, I didn't think that was possible but our race car was really good when the sun was out. Just had to work on it. I messed up once and it got hung in neutral, and I slid and hit the wall, and I think bent the toe link a little bit, so it was kind of a struggle from there. 

"Definitely had to fight it more than I was earlier, but we kept our heads in the game. That was really important. This race is all about keeping your head in it. I've been pretty hard on myself here the last couple months, but having a leader like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief), he really is good for my mind.

"What a great way to start the playoffs and hopefully we can keep it going."

Playoff drivers locked out the entire top-seven positions in the final running order.

Denny Hamlin, who won both Stages 1 and 2, was forced to make an unscheduled pitstop for what he believed was a loose wheel. He ultimately finished 25th after leading the most laps (177).

Bubba Wallace (-1pt), Kevin Harvick (-2pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4pts), and Michael McDowell (-19pts) leave this race below the cut-line.

Larson's triumph marks the 299th Cup win for Hendrick Motorsports as an organization, which swept the Darlington races this year with William Byron and Larson.

The race was briefly halted due to a partial power outage. 

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 367 4:08'46.760   11 57
2 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 367 +0.447 0.447 11 51
3 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 367 +0.898 0.451 12 36
4 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 367 +0.930 0.032 12 39
5 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 367 +3.160 2.230 12 32
6 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 367 +6.517 3.357 12 38
7 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 367 +7.586 1.069 12 30
8 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 367 +7.977 0.391 13 33
9 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 367 +8.224 0.247 13 38
10 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 367 +8.533 0.309 12 35
11 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 367 +8.887 0.354 13 31
12 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 367 +8.969 0.082 16 25
13 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 367 +9.432 0.463 13 24
14 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 367 +11.269 1.837 14 24
15 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 367 +12.093 0.824 12 22
16 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 367 +12.742 0.649 15 22
17
CARSON HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 367 +12.991 0.249 13  
18 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 367 +13.444 0.453 15 19
19 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 367 +13.558 0.114 13 25
20 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 367 +14.390 0.832 14 20
21
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 367 +14.990 0.600 14 16
22 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 367 +15.157 0.167 13 15
23 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 366 +1 Lap 1 Lap 17 17
24 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 366 +1 Lap 9.158 13 13
25 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 366 +1 Lap 2.398 14 32
26 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 366 +1 Lap 0.939 13 11
27 United StatesRYAN NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 365 +2 Laps 1 Lap 14 10
28 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 364 +3 Laps 1 Lap 16 9
29 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 364 +3 Laps 2.788 14 8
30 United StatesJJ YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 362 +5 Laps 2 Laps 13  
31 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 361 +6 Laps 1 Lap 15 6
32 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 329 +38 Laps 32 Laps 11 5
33 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 322 +45 Laps 7 Laps 12 4
34 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 320 +47 Laps 2 Laps 12 3
35 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 318 +49 Laps 2 Laps 10 2
36 United StatesBJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 210 +157 Laps 108 Laps 8 1
shares
comments

Related video

Larson beats Reddick in Darlington Cup playoff opener

Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Indy IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe