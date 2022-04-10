Start of NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville delayed by weather

Listen to this article

The 400-lap race was scheduled to take the green flag at 7:58 p.m. ET but rain and light snow in the area postponed the start. Track drying efforts are currently underway.

The race is being broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR’s most popular driver, Chase Elliott, will start from the pole for the first time this season. He remains the only Hendrick Motorsports driver without a victory entering the eighth race of the 2022 season.

Elliott, 26, however does lead the series standings.

Aric Almirola will start second, Cole Custer third, Chris Buescher fourth and William Byron will round out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 in the starting lineup are Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Todd Gilliland.