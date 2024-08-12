All Series

Race report
NASCAR Cup Richmond II

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Austin Dillon wrecks his way into the playoffs

Austin Dillon flipped the script on the NASCAR Cup playoffs, earning a surprise and controversial victory in Saturday night’s race at Richmond (Va,) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Dillon, who had a fast car all weekend, worked his way around Denny Hamlin for the lead late in the race and appeared headed to victory when a wreck with less than two of 400 laps remaining sent the race into overtime.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Dillon was first off pit road followed by Joey Logano and Hamlin. Logano got a good jump on Dillon on the restart and grabbed the lead.

On the final lap entering Turn 3, Dillon deep into the corner and into the back of Logano and knocked him out of the way. Hamlin then pulled alongside Dillon but got turned into the wall himself.

Dillon took the checkered flag for his first win in nearly two years in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. RCR’s last win at Richmond came in 2013 with driver Kevin Harvick.

 

The win is the fifth of Dillon’s career and his victory was his first top five finish of the 2024 season.

Asked if his moves on the final lap were fair, Dillon said, "I don't know, man. It's been two years. This is the first car I've had with a shot to win. I felt like with two to go, we were the fastest car. Obviously had to have a straightaway. Wrecked the guy. I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it.

"I got to thank the good Lord above. It's been tough for the last two years, man. I care about RCR, these fans, my wife. This is my first for my baby girl. It means a lot. I hate it, but I had to do it."

Asked what he was willing to do to get the win, Dillon said, "Whatever it takes. Whatever it takes.

"We just never give up.  I can't thank all the people enough that helped this team. Yeah, just got to get it done sometimes."

Two top contenders for Sunday night’s win were taken out of contention before the finish.

Christopher Bell, who had one of the fastest cars all night and led 122 laps, took himself out of contention when he was caught speeding during a round of green flag pit stops early in the final stage.

Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. – who led the most laps in the spring race – was knocked out of the race after 250 laps with a blown engine.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Bell ran down and passed Hamlin for the lead with 25 laps remaining and cruised to the Stage 1 win by 1.619 seconds. Truex was third, Logano fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five. At one point teammates Hamlin and Truex made contact battling for the second position.

Stage 2

Daniel Suarez held off Bell by 0.769 seconds to take the Stage 2 win. Hamlin was third, Logano fourth and Dillon ended up fifth.

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, Suarez was one of only two drivers to take on option tires and made good use of them, going from 17th to the lead at one point. The call put him into the hunt for the win.

 

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead lap cars elected to pit with Bell barely edging Suarez off pit road. Most of the field took the option tire but Suarez remained on the regular tires. When the race resumed with 160 laps remaining, Bell led Suarez and Hamlin.

With 149 laps to go, Truex was forced to pit under green for a potential engine issue. His team eventually pushed his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the garage.

“I don’t know, just one of them days,” Truex in the garage. “Just a shame. My last start at this track, would’ve been nice to get another win.”

With 123 laps to go, several drivers – including Larson – hit pit road to kick off a round of green flag stops for new tires and fuel.

Alex Bowman and Bell were both penalized for speeding during their respective stops and had to serve pass-through penalties.

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Hamlin moved into the lead with about a half-second advantage over Logano.

With 75 laps remaining, Hamlin remained out front, but Dillon got around Logano to move into second and was the fastest car on the track.

Hamlin was among the first to hit pit road with 68 laps to go to kick off the final round of green flag stops to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Once the cycle of stops was completed with 54 laps remaining, Hamlin continued to hold a small advantage over Dillon with Logano close behind in third.

Dillon got to the rear of Hamlin’s car with 30 laps to go and began hounding him for the lead. He finally completed the pass two laps later.

With less than two laps to go, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece wrecked entering Turn 1 to bring out a caution and send the race into a two-lap overtime.

 

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 408

3:03'18.953

   9 50
2 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 408

+0.116

3:03'19.069

 0.116 10 52
3 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 408

+0.117

3:03'19.070

 0.001 9 40
4 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 408

+0.278

3:03'19.231

 0.161 10 42
5 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 408

+0.541

3:03'19.494

 0.263 10 32
6 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 408

+0.667

3:03'19.620

 0.126 11 50
7 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 408

+0.872

3:03'19.825

 0.205 9 30
8
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 408

+0.902

3:03'19.855

 0.030 10 31
9 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 408

+1.273

3:03'20.226

 0.371 10 34
10 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 408

+1.410

3:03'20.363

 0.137 10 37
11 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 408

+1.489

3:03'20.442

 0.079 10 26
12 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 408

+1.661

3:03'20.614

 0.172 10 25
13 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 408

+1.857

3:03'20.810

 0.196 10 24
14 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 408

+1.956

3:03'20.909

 0.099 10 24
15 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 408

+2.240

3:03'21.193

 0.284 11 27
16 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 408

+8.024

3:03'26.977

 5.784 8 21
17 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 408

+8.025

3:03'26.978

 0.001 9 20
18 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 408

+9.491

3:03'28.444

 1.466 9 22
19 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 408

+19.798

3:03'38.751

 10.307 10 32
20 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 407

+1 Lap

3:03'23.464

 1 Lap 9 17
21 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 407

+1 Lap

3:03'25.110

 1.646 8 16
22
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 407

+1 Lap

3:03'25.111

 0.001 9 15
23
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 407

+1 Lap

3:03'25.589

 0.478 9 14
24 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 407

+1 Lap

3:03'25.908

 0.319 9 13
25 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 407

+1 Lap

3:03'26.133

 0.225 9 12
26 T. DillonKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 407

+1 Lap

3:03'29.420

 3.287 8  
27 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 406

+2 Laps

3:03'23.265

 1 Lap 9 10
28 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 406

+2 Laps

3:03'24.806

 1.541 10 9
29 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 406

+2 Laps

3:03'26.843

 2.037 9 8
30 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 406

+2 Laps

3:03'27.647

 0.804 9 7
31 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 405

+3 Laps

3:03'24.842

 1 Lap 8 6
32 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 405

+3 Laps

3:03'26.262

 1.420 9 5
33 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 405

+3 Laps

3:03'28.774

 2.512 10  
34 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 404

+4 Laps

3:03'25.735

 1 Lap 10 3
35
P. RetzlaffMBM
 66 Ford 402

+6 Laps

3:03'30.821

 2 Laps 8  
36 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 397

+11 Laps

2:54'52.031

 5 Laps 7 1
37 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 250

+158 Laps

1:53'39.233

 147 Laps 7 9

