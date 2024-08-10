All Series

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Richmond II

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

Denny Hamlin is in the best position possible to capture a season sweep of the NASCAR Cup races at his home track of Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Hamlin was among the first five cars to go out in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session but his lap at 118.162 mph held up to earn the pole for Sunday night’s 400-lap race.

Hamlin ended up besting his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. (117.822 mph) to keep the pole, which is the third of the 2024 season for Hamlin and 43rd of his career.

Oddly enough, it was Truex who appeared headed to the win in the spring race until a late-race caution sent everyone down pit road. Hamlin was first off to take the lead and powered to the win in overtime.

“We made some great adjustments and that’s just the bottom line to it,” said a surprised Hamlin after securing the pole. “It was a great job by this whole team. Certainly unexpected given how Saturday’s practice and first round qualifying went.

“We just made the correct adjustments that we’re going to have to make in the race itself. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Josh Berry will start third, Chase Elliott – the only Hendrick Motorsports car to advance to the final round – will line up fourth and Christopher Bell fifth.

Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Austin Dillon – who was fastest in practice, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR is giving teams the ability to use two sets of an “option” (softer) tire to use in Sunday night’s race, but all cars had to qualify on the regular tire for the event.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 2

22.850

   118.162
2 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 2

+0.011

22.861

 0.011 118.105
3 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 2

+0.066

22.916

 0.055 117.822
4 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 2

+0.076

22.926

 0.010 117.770
5 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 2

+0.109

22.959

 0.033 117.601
6 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 2

+0.111

22.961

 0.002 117.591
7 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 2

+0.115

22.965

 0.004 117.570
8 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 2

+0.131

22.981

 0.016 117.488
9 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 2

+0.136

22.986

 0.005 117.463
10 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 2

+0.208

23.058

 0.072 117.096

Round 1 / Group B

Berry rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with what ended up as the fastest lap of the day at 120.037 mph.

Buescher was second fastest (119.877 mph) and Truex was third (119.745 mph).

Also moving on to the final round of qualifying were Bell and Logano.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.

Round 1 / Group A

Both 23XI Racing drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying with Reddick leading the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 119.739 mph.

Elliott was second quick (119.179 mph) and Reddick’s teammate, Wallace, was third (118.515 mph).

Also moving on to the final round were Austin Dillon and Hamlin.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain.

