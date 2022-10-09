Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval Next / Bell advances in Cup playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II News

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

In a chaotic cut-off race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, four more drivers have been eliminated from the playoffs including defending Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Listen to this article

Christopher Bell won the race, escaping elimination while Chase Briscoe just narrowly outscored Larson to transfer into the next round. Below is the reset points standings.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and the Hendrick duo of Larson and Alex Bowman were all eliminated at the checkered flag.

In the reset standings, Chase Elliott is back on top ahead of the Round of 8, which will take the Cup Series to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

Read Also:
Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Points
1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4046
2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4026
3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4021
4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4018
5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4015
6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4015
7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4013
8 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 4009

 

Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval
