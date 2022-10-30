Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bowman: Recovery was "pretty difficult" but he's '100%' Next / Bell takes clutch Martinsville win to advance to Cup title race
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

We now know who will fight for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship in the finale at Phoenix Raceway, with the playoff field cut in half in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

In an unbelievable finish, Ross Chastain rode the wall full throttle and passed several cars, escaping elimination and advancing into the Championship 4 in a finish that no one could believe.

The video-game move eliminated Denny Hamlin, and gave Trackhouse a shot at the title.

Christopher Bell won the race, locking himself into the Championship 4. Bell and Chastain will be joined by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano

Read Also:

Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford (3 wins)

- Best points result: 1st (2018)

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain - No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (2 wins)

- Best points result: 20th (2021)

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (5 wins)

- Best points result: 1st (2020)

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (2 wins)

- Best points result: 12th (2021)

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

