NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Results

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas starting lineup: Bell snags pole

The starting lineup has been set for the third round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell claimed his first Cup Series pole, beating out reigning series champion Kyle Larson on the front row.

Kyle Busch was the only driver to not set a time after crashing in practice earlier in the day. There were no incidents during qualifying.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson claimed victory at LVMS in the two races there last year. Brad Keselowski has the most wins of all active drivers there, taking the checkered flag in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Pos. Driver
1 Christopher Bell
2 Kyle Larson
3 Austin Cindric
4 Chase Briscoe
5 Chase Elliott
6 Joey Logano
7 Tyler Reddick
8 Denny Hamlin
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10 Austin Dillon
11 Ryan Blaney
12 Martin Truex Jr.
13 Alex Bowman
14 William Byron
15 Brad Keselowski
16 Daniel Hemric
17 Bubba Wallace
18 Ross Chastain
19 Harrison Burton
20 Aric Almirola
21 Daniel Suarez
22 Michael McDowell
23 Erik Jones
24 Cole Custer
25 Kevin Harvick
26 Greg Biffle
27 Chris Buescher
28 Justin Haley
29 Corey LaJoie
30 Todd Gilliland
31 Kurt Busch
32 Ty Dillon
33 Cody Ware
34 Josh Bilicki
35 BJ McLeod
36 Garrett Smithley
37 Kyle Busch

 

