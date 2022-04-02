Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice Next / Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron
NASCAR Cup / Richmond Results

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results

The starting lineup has been set for Round 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results
Listen to this article

Ryan Blaney claimed pole position for his third consecutive front row start and his third pole of the 2022 season.

COTA winner Ross Chastain will roll off eighth while the most recent winner at Richmond, Martin Truex Jr., starts seventh.

There were no incidents during the qualifying session.

Read Also:

Fast 10

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 22.541     119.782
2 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 22.578 0.037 0.037 119.585
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 22.634 0.093 0.056 119.290
4 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 22.658 0.117 0.024 119.163
5 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 22.747 0.206 0.089 118.697
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 22.761 0.220 0.014 118.624
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 22.761 0.220 0.000 118.624
8 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 22.767 0.226 0.006 118.593
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 22.804 0.263 0.037 118.400
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 22.819 0.278 0.015 118.322

Round 1 / Group A

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 22.432     120.364
2 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 22.442 0.010 0.010 120.310
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 22.458 0.026 0.016 120.224
4 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 22.473 0.041 0.015 120.144
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 22.557 0.125 0.084 119.697
6 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 22.586 0.154 0.029 119.543
7 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 2 22.593 0.161 0.007 119.506
8 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 22.600 0.168 0.007 119.469
9 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 2 22.739 0.307 0.139 118.739
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 22.761 0.329 0.022 118.624
11 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2 22.807 0.375 0.046 118.385
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 22.818 0.386 0.011 118.328
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 22.828 0.396 0.010 118.276
14 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2 22.847 0.415 0.019 118.177
15 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 22.971 0.539 0.124 117.540
16 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 22.982 0.550 0.011 117.483
17 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 23.189 0.757 0.207 116.435
18 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet        

Round 1 / Group B

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 22.359     120.757
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 22.387 0.028 0.028 120.606
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 22.442 0.083 0.055 120.310
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 22.460 0.101 0.018 120.214
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 22.500 0.141 0.040 120.000
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 2 22.516 0.157 0.016 119.915
7 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 22.520 0.161 0.004 119.893
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 22.523 0.164 0.003 119.877
9 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 2 22.544 0.185 0.021 119.766
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 22.552 0.193 0.008 119.723
11 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 22.606 0.247 0.054 119.437
12 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 22.644 0.285 0.038 119.237
13 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2 22.653 0.294 0.009 119.190
14 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 2 22.670 0.311 0.017 119.100
15 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 2 22.725 0.366 0.055 118.812
16 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 2 22.766 0.407 0.041 118.598
17 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 2 23.164 0.805 0.398 116.560
18 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 2 23.229 0.870 0.065 116.234
19 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet      
shares
comments
Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
Previous article

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
Next article

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron
Load comments

Latest news

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.