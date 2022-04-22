Tickets Subscribe
All me
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Preview

NASCAR Cup Talladega schedule, entry list and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for what is sure to be a wild weekend of racing action.

How to watch NASCAR at Talladega

The Cup and Xfinity Series take on Talladega Superspeedway, as well as the ARCA cars. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the spring 'Dega race while Bubba Wallace is the most recent winner at the 2.66 mile track.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, April 22

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 23

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps / 202 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

4 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps / 300 miles) - FOX

Sunday, April 24

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps / 500 miles) - FOX

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open teams entered. The No. 44, No. 55 and No. 62 cars are the open entries. All drivers will make the field.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 David Ragan

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

44

Greg Biffle

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

55

JJ Yeley

MBM Motorsports

Ford

62

Noah Gragson

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Kyle Busch became the eighth different winner this season in the Bristol Dirt Race, meaning that half the 16-driver playoff field is now filled with winners.

A winless Chase Elliott continues to lead the regular season standings. Denny Hamlin, 23rd in points, is locked in via his win at Richmond, which puts Daniel Suarez out.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Chase Elliott 9 0 1 6 1 2432 276 9.6 10.9 324   2
2    Ryan Blaney 9 0 4 6 3 2264 339 7.3 11.2 321 -3 3
3    Joey Logano 9 0 3 5 0 2430 34 9.7 12.2 303 -21 0
4    William Byron 9 2 4 4 0 2246 482 12.4 14.4 295 -29 12
5    Alex Bowman 9 1 2 5 0 2429 16 11.7 11.3 273 -51 6
6    Kyle Busch 9 1 2 6 0 2280 100 11.7 12.1 273 -51 5
7    Martin Truex, Jr. 9 0 1 4 0 2339 97 17.4 14.6 253 -71 3
8    Ross Chastain 9 1 5 5 0 2192 156 19.8 14.9 250 -74 6
9    Kyle Larson 9 1 4 4 1 2237 86 10.1 17.3 249 -75 6
10    Chase Briscoe 9 1 2 3 0 2295 187 9.4 15.8 245 -79 6
11    Tyler Reddick 9 0 3 4 0 2303 196 10.6 14.9 241 -83 2
12    Aric Almirola 9 0 1 4 0 2432 6 19.1 13.6 237 -87 0
13    Kevin Harvick 9 0 1 3 0 2274 12 18.4 15.2 225 -99 0
14    Austin Cindric 9 1 1 2 1 2307 32 10.7 15.9 222 -102 5
15    Christopher Bell 9 0 1 4 1 2276 111 9.8 18.3 220 -104 0
16    Daniel Suarez 9 0 2 3 0 2246 92 17.8 17.0 212 -112 1
