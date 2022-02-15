Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Preview

NASCAR at Daytona TV schedule: How to watch Speedweeks

NASCAR is back with its season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Listen to this article

How to watch Daytona Speedweeks 

All three national divisions and the ARCA Racing Series will be present at Daytona this week, kicking off the 2022 season in a big way on the high banks of the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Tuesday, February 15

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series second practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Wednesday, February 16

8:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (two rounds) - FOX SPORTS 1

Thursday, February 17

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series first practice - N/A

7:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1 - FOX SPORTS 1

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2 - FOX SPORTS 1

Friday, February 18

1:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series qualifying - N/A

3:00 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series third practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series 'NextEra Energy 250' race (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, February 19

10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series final practice - FOX SPORTS 2

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. - ARCA 'Lucas Oil 200' race (80 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series  'Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300' race (120 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 20

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps) - FOX

Read Also:

131 cars and trucks are on the entry list across NASCAR's three national divisions with 42 entered for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Among the six open teams is the newly formed Floyd Mayweather organization with driver Kaz Grala, NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle making a comeback and former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Phil Surgen

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burnett

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Ford

15

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

Michael Hillman

Ford

16

Daniel Hemric (i)

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker III

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Fugle

Chevrolet

27*

Jacques Villeneuve

Team Hezeberg

Josh Reaume

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

David Elenz

Chevrolet

44*

Greg Biffle

NY Racing Team

Jay Guy

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Chevrolet

50*

Kaz Grala

TMT Racing

TBA

 Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Ford

55*

JJ Yeley

Motorsports Business Management

George Church

Toyota

62*

Noah Gragson 

Beard Motorsports

Darren Shaw

Chevrolet

66*

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

Jeff Weaver

Toyota

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Chevrolet

78

BJ Mcleod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Travis Mack

Chevrolet

*Not locked in

Michael McDowell enters the 500 as the defending champion with six former winners in the field (Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon).

Although we got a good luck at the Next Gen race cars in the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Daytona will be the official debut of the car this weekend. Use the links below to learn everything you need to about the seventh generation of NASCAR Cup Series race cars.

Read Also:
shares
comments
131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races
Previous article

131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races
Load comments

Latest news

NASCAR at Daytona TV schedule: How to watch Speedweeks
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Daytona TV schedule: How to watch Speedweeks

131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Daytona 500 "last trophy to check off the box"

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.