Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

By:

Several Cup Series drivers plan to compete in the upcoming Bristol Dirt Nationals to get a preview of the track’s inaugural NASCAR dirt races.

The .533-mile, highly banked concrete Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway has been converted to a dirt surface and will a Truck and Cup series weekend March 27-28. The dirt surface has 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot wide racing surface.

The most recent Cup Series race on dirt took place in the fall of 1970 on a track at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C. The Truck Series has made an annual stop at Eldora Speedway’s dirt surface since 2013 until the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the 2020 race.

Read Also:

Valuable laps at the Bristol Dirt Track

Taking full advantage of its dirt conversion, BMS will host the Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash April 8-10 and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown April 22-24.

At least seven fulltime NASCAR competitors plan to compete in the Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, which will feature eight classes of competition, headlined by the Super Late Models and Open Modified divisions.

“The Bristol Dirt Nationals is shaping up to be an epic event, one of the largest dirt racing events to ever be contested and now that some of the top NASCAR drivers are joining the action, the overall fun-meter just ramped up significantly,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS’ executive vice president and general manager.

Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are entered in the Super Late Model division, while Cup driver Joey Logano and Truck series driver Matt Crafton are entered in Open Modifieds.

Cup drivers Chris Buescher, Cole Custer and Austin Dillon have also indicated they plan to compete at the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Other NASCAR drivers are expected to enter the race in the coming weeks.

shares
comments

Related video

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory

Previous article

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

11h
2
Vintage

Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward tribute

3
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

4
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
NAS

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

21m
William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory
NAS

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory

4h
McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"
NAS

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Mar 1, 2021
Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss
NAS

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss

Mar 1, 2021
Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"
NAS

Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"

Mar 1, 2021
Latest videos
Backseat Drivers: Reason to worry for top teams? 00:00
NASCAR Cup
5h

Backseat Drivers: Reason to worry for top teams?

Gragson’s heartbreak and Willy B’s big win in the Rearview Mirror 02:26
NASCAR Cup
5h

Gragson’s heartbreak and Willy B’s big win in the Rearview Mirror

Three weeks, three winners: William Byron dominates Miami late | Race Rewind 16:33
NASCAR Cup
Mar 1, 2021

Three weeks, three winners: William Byron dominates Miami late | Race Rewind

Chris Buescher outduels Brad Keselowski for Stage 1 win 01:42
NASCAR Cup
Mar 1, 2021

Chris Buescher outduels Brad Keselowski for Stage 1 win

Reddick on second place: ‘It’s beyond frustrating’ 08:34:31
NASCAR Cup
Mar 1, 2021

Reddick on second place: ‘It’s beyond frustrating’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory Homestead
NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves" Homestead
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction" Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward tribute
Vintage Vintage / Obituary

Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward tribute

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC / News

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers -- No. 6, Kenny Bernstein

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick - From rivals to allies
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick - From rivals to allies

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.