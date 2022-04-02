Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Richmond schedule, entry list and how to watch Next / NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads
NASCAR Cup / Richmond News

NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond

Seven NASCAR Cup Series teams were penalized Saturday in pre-qualifying inspection, including the ejection of six teams’ car chiefs from the Richmond track.

NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond
Listen to this article

In pre-qualifying inspection conducted Friday evening and concluded Saturday morning at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, five teams failed inspection twice.

Each of those teams had their respective car chief ejected for the weekend and lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

Those teams and car chiefs were the No. 3 of Austin Dillon (Ryan Chism), the No. 16 of A.J. Allmendinger (Andy Suess), the No. 17 of Chris Buescher (Josh Sisco), the No. 23 of Bubba Wallace (Zach Marquardt) and the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Joe Gwilt).

In addition, the Nos. 31 (driver Justin Haley) and 44 (driver Greg Biffle) teams failed three times and as a result they will not be permitted to qualify and both teams will have to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag on Sunday.

The car chief Haley’s team (Jaron Antley) and the engineer of Biffle’s team (Nick Ollila) both were ejected from the track.

Wallace’s No. 23 23XI Racing is already without its crew chief and two crew members this week – part of a four-week suspension as a result of a loose wheel in last Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Richmond schedule, entry list and how to watch
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Richmond schedule, entry list and how to watch
Next article

NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads

NASCAR Cup Richmond practice results: Kyle Busch leads
Load comments

Latest news

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney takes Richmond Cup pole over Byron

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Richmond qualifying results

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch leads the way in Richmond Cup Series practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.