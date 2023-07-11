NASCAR's Garage 56 entry to run Goodwood Hillclimb

NASCAR returned to LeMans this year with a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car as a Garage 56 entry, which the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.

The car was a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear and was driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, former LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula 1 World Champion Jensen Button.

The trio completed 285 laps on the 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in June and the entry was well-received by fans at the event.

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button Photo by: Marc Fleury

Rockenfeller and Button will pilot the Garage 56 program backup car – identical to the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 used at LeMans – in the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb this week in West Sussex, England.

The duo will take the car up the 1.16-mile hill seven times over four days.

The entry is part of a celebration of NASCAR’s 75-year history that will include several cars from throughout NASCAR’s history.

“The Garage 56 program has been an overwhelming success for us in further introducing motorsports fans from around the world to NASCAR,” said John Doonan, IMSA President and Garage 56 Program Manager.

“Taking the Garage 56 car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed gives us another chance to bring the world of stock cars to fans of a wide variety of motorsports.”

Garage 56 Hillclimb schedule:

Thursday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Friday, July 14, 9:10 a.m. BST / 4:10 a.m. ET – Button

Friday, July 14, 3:10 p.m. BST / 10:10 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. BST / 3:30 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 2:55 p.m. BST / 9:55 a.m. ET – Button

Sunday, July 16, 9:15 a.m. BST / 4:15 a.m. ET – Rockenfeller

Sunday, July 16, 3:50 p.m. BST / 10:50 a.m. ET – Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images