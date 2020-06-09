NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
R
Darlington II
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Charlotte
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
R
Charlotte II
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
R
Bristol
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
11 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
92 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
114 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
121 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
128 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
149 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to allow "guests" to attend Miami, Talladega Cup races

NASCAR to allow "guests" to attend Miami, Talladega Cup races
By:
Jun 9, 2020, 8:10 PM

NASCAR has revealed its plans to reintroduce a limited number of “guests” at selected Cup Series events, starting this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which will be the first time that non-essential personnel will be allowed access to racetracks.

In a statement, NASCAR said: “Modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.”

Read Also:

Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 South Florida service members as honorary guests for this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500 on June 21. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch. Tickets are open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 (April 26) and live within a designated proximity to the track.

Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, at NASCAR said: “We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events. We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.” 

NASCAR returned to racing in May, following the break since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding events without any fans at Darlington, Charlotte, Bristol and Atlanta.

