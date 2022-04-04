Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023

NASCAR has added four new names to the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Both Matt Kenseth and Tim Brewer have been added to the Modern Era Ballot and will be up for consideration as the Class of 2023 is chosen. 

Kenseth, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion, enjoyed a very successful career. He earned Rookie of the Year in 2000 and went on to win a total of 39 Cup races in 697 starts, including the Daytona 500 in both 2009 and 2012. He also earned victories in the Coke 600 and the Southern 500, as well the All-Star Race. Kenseth also won 29 Xfinity races during his remarkable career.

Matt Kenseth and the final Winston Cup championship trophy

Matt Kenseth and the final Winston Cup championship trophy

Photo by: Autostock

Brewer was a highly successful as well, leading from the pit box as a crew chief. In 30 years, he led his drivers to 53 Cup wins and two championships with Junior Johnson's operation -- the first with Cale Yarborough in 1978 and the second with Darrell Waltrip in 1981. He later transitioned to the role of an analyst for ESPN.

They join Neil Bonnett, Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Kenseth, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Kirk Shelmerdine as nominees. 

Additionally, Sam Ard and A.J. Foyt have joined the Pioneer Ballot for 2023.

Ard ran just three seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series due to a violent crash cutting his career short, but he was still able to win the title twice in 1983 and 1984. He won 22 NXS races in just 92 starts.

Foyt is an iconic name in motorsports with most of his achievements coming in open-wheel cars, but he proved to be a formidable stock car driver too. He won seven races including the 1972 Daytona 500 while driving the Wood Brothers No. 21 machine.

A.J. Foyt

A.J. Foyt

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

They join Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody as nominees.

A panel of 62 voting members will meet to cast ballots for the 2023 Hall of Fame class next month. Two names will be selected from the Modern Era Ballot and a third selected from the Pioneer Ballot.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik were the latest inductees earlier this year.

The Hall of Fame also added Lesa France Kennedy as a nominee for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. She joins Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton and Dr. Joseph Mattioli on the list.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps
Previous article

Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps Richmond
NASCAR Cup

Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex Richmond
NASCAR Cup

Lack of practice time hurting Toyota - Truex

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals new Hall of Fame nominees for 2023

Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Byron: "There wasn't anything I could do" in closing laps

Despite runner-up finish, "still a great day" for Kevin Harvick
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Despite runner-up finish, "still a great day" for Kevin Harvick

"Screwed up" pit strategy cost Truex chance at Richmond win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Screwed up" pit strategy cost Truex chance at Richmond win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.