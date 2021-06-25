NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

Ingram won three championships (1972-74) and 286 races in the Late Model Sportsman division, the precursor to today’s Xfinity Series. He won 31 races, five poles and two more championships (1982 and 1985) after the Sportsman series became the Busch (now Xfinity) Series.

Unlike many of the Xfinity Series’ full-time drivers today, generally up-and-comers, Ingram won both of his championships and all 31 wins between the ages of 45 and 50.

“I didn’t even start racing until I was 26,” Ingram said in a 2014 interview. “Heck, you couldn’t even start back then until you were at least 21.”

2014 inductee Jack Ingram Photo by: Getty Images

In 2014, Ingram was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Tim Flock, Dale Jarrett, Maurice Petty and Fireball Roberts.

“First and foremost on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Jack’s wife Aline and the entire Ingram family on the passing of Jack Ingram.,” Winston Kelley, the NASCAR Hall’s executive director, said in a statement. “Jack’s contributions, accomplishments and tenacity in NASCAR are legendary.

“Jack was among the Hall of Fame’s staunchest supporters, actively participating in literally every event he was asked to from groundbreaking and grand opening of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, to voting days and induction ceremonies prior to and after his induction, as well as the annual Darlington Raceway ‘Throwback’ weekend events with fellow Hall of Famers.

“NASCAR has lost a true racer’s racer and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I have lost a dedicated supporter and cherished friend. Jack’s legacy and incredible accomplishments and contributions in NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and our archives at the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever.”

Ingram earned the “Iron Man” nickname over Labor Day weekend in 1973, when he raced 1,750 miles in six races in five states over five days.

After Ingram was announced as one of the five members of the 2014 NASCAR Hall class, one of his biggest rivals during the prime of his career, Harry Gant, agreed to induct Ingram into the Hall.

The wins and championships meant a lot, Ingram said then, but Gant’s gesture meant more.

“It really is an honor,” Ingram said. “Harry was the best driver that I ever raced against, and we became good friends.”