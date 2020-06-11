NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

shares
comments
NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 11:42 PM

Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers have cut ties with helmet designer Beam Designs over recent social media posts.

Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have all cut ties with the company.

In a series of tweets, the hemet designer was critical of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, as well as other recent policy changes.

A sample of their reaction is shown below:

 
 

Wallace was one of the first to respond to the helmet designer's comments, saying he had lost all respect for them.

 
 
 
 

 

Beam Designs called the reaction 'cut and paste politics' but also responded to both Johnson and Blaney's posts directly, voicing respect for the drivers and their decision.

Read Also:

Next article
Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"

Previous article

Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Martinsville race today?

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
IndyCar

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Jack Ingram

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts
NAS

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"
NAS

Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"

Blaney, Logano “proud” of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR activism
NAS

Blaney, Logano “proud” of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR activism

Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"
NAS

Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville
NAS

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.