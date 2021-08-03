Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen News

NASCAR returns to indoor mask mandate at Watkins Glen

With rising COVID-19 cases across the country, NASCAR will reinstitute a limited mask policy for those who work at the track.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR issued an update to its covid protocols which states that beginning with this weekend’s ARCA and NASCAR races at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, it will require all personnel wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Enclosed areas will include team haulers as well as buildings – including the media center, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said it was making the change based on the “advice of NASCAR’s consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance.”

Masks will not be required outdoors, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact with others.

The planned pre-race media bullpen with Cup Series drivers on Sunday will be moved outside to the garage area.

NASCAR began a phased reduction of its covid protocols in early June while also continuing to encourage those in the sport to get vaccinated.

The rise of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has prompted an increase in cases nationwide, particularly among the young and those who remain unvaccinated.

