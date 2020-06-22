NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in progress . . .
Follow live
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident

shares
comments
NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 7:39 PM

On Monday, NASCAR updated the media regarding their investigation into a noose that was left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

"We don't have a lot of answers at this moment but did want to make sure we had a media availability to let you understand where we are to date.  As more things come to light, we will keep you informed, as well," said NASCAR president Steve Phelps at the opening of the teleconference.

In regards to the timeline of events, Phelps explained: "Late yesterday afternoon a crew member from the 43 team discovered a noose in the 43 garage stall. That crew member informed NASCAR.  NASCAR security got involved. I got a small group of senior leaders in the sport at NASCAR together to try to determine what the next steps would be.

"First thing was to launch an immediate investigation into this heinous act. As part of that, we this morning at 7:30 notified the Birmingham office of the FBI. They are currently on‑site. They've started their investigation.

"We are, as I said, in the early stages of this. We will continue to keep the media informed as we learn more. Obviously this is a very, very serious act. We take it as such. We will do everything in our power to make sure that whoever has committed this act comes to justice and comes to light and we rid this type of behavior from our sport."

Nascar drivers stand in solidarity with Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro before the Nascar Cup race

Nascar drivers stand in solidarity with Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro before the Nascar Cup race

Photo by: NASCAR Media

The FBI is on the property at Talladega Superspeedway and conducting an investigation. NASCAR says only "essential personnel" were in the garage are are working with the FBI to review who was in that particular area at the time of the incident.

Read Also:

As for if there could have been a possible security breach, Phelps kept it honest. "I can't say no for certain. The security around getting into the footprint is significant. As I'm sure you guys are aware, we have limited it just to essential personnel. Security is very tight getting in and out of the footprint. I can't speculate whether there would be a breach or not."

Phelps declined to go into specifics in regards to cameras around the garage. "We're not going to get into the specifics about the number of cameras, what is on the cameras, how many. We will collect all that information. It will be obviously part of what the FBI is looking at. Again, as details become available that we can share, we will share. But too early to get into specifics around video usage or what we were able to capture on video."

Investigation at Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports pit garage

Investigation at Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports pit garage

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a statement Monday, apologizing to Wallace, who is from Mobile, AL.

Although there aren't many details available at this time, Phelps asserted: "We're going to use every effort we can to determine who has done this, whether it's a single person or multiple people.  I know that the director of the FBI has informed the Birmingham office to use all their resources to find out, as well, all the resources available to NASCAR, the FBI.

"The teams and drivers and anyone who would have any access to this have all said, Hey, we want to make sure we figure out who has done this vile act."

Before the race, drivers pushed Bubba Wallace's car down pit road and were accompanied by dozens of team members. They surrounded the No. 43 car and stood with a visibly emotional Wallace during pre-race ceremonies. Richard Petty joined his driver in his first at-track appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NASCAR season.

 
A view of pit road is seen with an #IStandWithBubba stencil painted on the grass

A view of pit road is seen with an #IStandWithBubba stencil painted on the grass

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Next article
Live NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500 from Talladega

Previous article

Live NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500 from Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR briefs media on investigation into noose incident
NAS

NASCAR briefs media on investigation into noose incident

Live NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500 from Talladega
NAS

Live NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500 from Talladega

Opinion: Bubba Wallace noose incident leaves stain on the sport
NAS

Opinion: Bubba Wallace noose incident leaves stain on the sport

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NAS

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.