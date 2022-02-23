Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Series Fontana schedule, entry list and how to watch
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

NASCAR has issued penalties to two race teams for wheel failures during the Daytona 500.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500.

In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers. 

Justin Haley's Kaulig Racing crew chief Trent Owens, as well crew members Jacob Nelson and Marshall McFadden, have been suspended from the next four points-paying events.

Grala's crew chief Tony Eury Jr. and crew members Chris Zima and Aaron Powell have also been suspended from the next four points-paying events.

David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Select Blinds, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Additionally, no penalties were announced for Team Penske or RFK Racing relating to wheels that were confiscated prior to the race at Daytona.

Read Also:

NASCAR did release the following statement though, announcing slight modifications to the wheels.

“NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams this week to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race.”

