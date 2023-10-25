NASCAR issues rash of Cup, Xfinity and Truck penalties
NASCAR issued a bevy of penalties on Wednesday covering drivers and teams across all three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
In the Cup Series, Ryan Newman, who has been competing with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 team was assessed a $10,000 fine for a safety violation discovered in practice and qualifying related to driver protective clothing and equipment.
Xfinity penalties
The Xfinity Series saw several penalties regarding loose wheel and unsecured lug nuts.
Two crew chiefs of the No. 74 team – Taylor Collier and Dale Hollifield – have been suspended for the final two races of the season as the No. 74 lost a wheel on the track in last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Charles Street, crew chief for Austin Hill’s No. 21 Chevrolet, has been suspended for this week’s race at Martinsville and fined $10,000 after the car was found to have two improperly installed lug nuts in post-race inspection.
Jason Ratcliff, crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota was fined $5,000 for one improperly installed lug nut discovered in postrace inspection.
Truck penalties
In the Truck Series, The No. 98 Ford of driver Ty Majeski was found to have an unapproved front suspension piece (sway bar) and has been docked 10 points.
Crew chiefs Jerame Donley (No. 15 team) and Jacob Hampton (No. 17 team) were both fined $2,500 for one improperly installed lug nut found on their respective trucks in postrace inspection.
In addition, Matthew Nelson has been indefinitely suspended for a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy while driver Chris Hacker has been reinstated after a suspension for a DWI arrest in North Carolina in August.
