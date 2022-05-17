Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat Next / NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR Le Mans entry evoked fairness concerns by Toyota, Ford

Toyota and Ford executives have expressed concerns of fairness regarding Chevrolet’s Next Gen car entry in the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Le Mans entry evoked fairness concerns by Toyota, Ford
Listen to this article

In March, NASCAR announced it planned to take its new Next Gen stock car, which debuted in the Cup Series this season, to the Le Mans 24 Hours as a Garage 56 entry in 2023.

Garage 56 is the entry that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.

Read Also:

The car entered in the race will be a modified Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, which currently operates four Cup Series teams. Chad Knaus, HMS’ vice president of competition, is serving as the Garage 56 program manager.

“I was actually at Sebring when that (announcement) happened. I had zero notice,” Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said Tuesday. “Candidly, I was a little bit disappointed that as a stakeholder and as a partner to NASCAR that neither ourselves nor Ford were alerted to this.

“That weekend within minutes I had a dialogue with Steve Phelps (NASCAR President) and Steve O’Donnell (NASCAR COO) and Jim France (NASCAR CEO) and expressed our concerns and expressed our displeasure. The good news is they have all responded and they hear us.

“We have, between ourselves and Ford, we have given (NASCAR) some shared thoughts as to if they are going to do this how it’s done in a manner that is reasonably fair.”

Unfair advantage? 

Wilson said his concerns were similar to those Toyota driver Denny Hamlin expressed on social media immediately after the announcement, specifically regarding the added track time Hendrick would get on road courses with the Next Gen car.

“I would have much preferred that Jim France take Gary Nelson and his Sports Car team to Le Mans and run a Chevy. But, of course, you need the sex appeal of a Hendrick Motorsports – I get it,” Wilson said.

“Unfortunately, they are an active competitor in the sport and they are going to take some form of a derivative of the car that we race every Sunday to Le Mans. And it’s going to require arguably hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of testing.

“It’s hard not to say on some level that they are going to figure out something. Now, NASCAR has done a tremendous amount to assuage the concerns.”

Wilson said France has assured him that while Toyota and Ford may not have been looped in on the initial announcement, NASCAR would ensure the project remains transparent going forward.

“We’ll have visibility to every test, every time that car is on track that will be shared with us,” Wilson said. “We will have that visibility and transparency because that’s what we’ve been promised. And we will be invited to every test.”

Wilson, however, said he does understand the benefits for the sport as a whole the Le Mans entry could well produce.

“Stepping away from it at 30,000 feet, I am absolutely a fan of what they’re doing. This has the upside of putting our sport on the map and putting it in front of an international audience,” he said.

“I would have preferred it be done in a little bit different way.”

Bill France first brought stock cars to Le Mans on June 12, 1976, after reaching a deal with the event’s organizers.

Two NASCAR race cars – a Dodge Charger owned and driven by Hershel McGriff, and a Junie Donlavey-owned Ford Torino driven by Richard Brooks and Dick Hutcherson – competed in a newly-created Grand International class.

A representative for Ford Performance said the manufacturer prefers to handle its discussions with NASCAR privately.

Reached on Wednesday, a NASCAR spokesperson said that once the Garage 56 entry announcement and plans were made, NASCAR has worked with the OEM partners and teams – including those outside Chevrolet and Hendrick -- to not only ensure the 2023 Garage 56 project is competitively balanced across the board as far as NASCAR is concerned, but to lift each OEM and the sport as a whole. NASCAR views this project as a means to elevate the entirety all of their efforts.

shares
comments
Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat
Previous article

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat
Next article

NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team

NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team Kansas
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Next Gen “has to have hybrid” for Le Mans 24h entry 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

NASCAR Next Gen “has to have hybrid” for Le Mans 24h entry

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three on Cup driver Justin Haley's team

NASCAR Le Mans entry evoked fairness concerns by Toyota, Ford
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Le Mans entry evoked fairness concerns by Toyota, Ford

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin revels in Kansas win as owner from 'front row' seat

Kyle Larson credits 'war machine' in battle for Kansas win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson credits 'war machine' in battle for Kansas win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.