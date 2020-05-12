NASCAR to use random drawn/field invert to set lineups

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced how they will set the starting lineup for the upcoming races as well as pit stall selection.

With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR will use a random draw based off of the owner's standings to decide the lineup for this Sunday's race. Here is how it will be done:

Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

The starting lineup for the second Darlington race next Wednesday will be based off of the results from the first event.

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Pit stall selections for Sunday's race will be based off a team's position in the owner's standings while Wednesday's picks will be based off of the results from the first event.

A similar process will be put in place for the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.

The Coca-Cola 600 will hold pole qualifying, but the May 27 race at the same track will set the field based off of the results from the 600 including the same 1-20 and 21-40 inversion utilized at Darlington.

The series will also have a modified competition caution procedure for these events.