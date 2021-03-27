NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

NASCAR gathered information from teams, drivers, Bristol Motor Speedway and Goodyear following Friday’s two practice sessions and decided to make some changes to how Sunday’s race will be conducted.

· NASCAR has now altered the stage lengths to 100 laps, 100 laps and 50 laps for the final stage.

· There will be two competition cautions during the race – on Laps 50 and Lap 150. Caution laps will not count once NASCAR sends the free pass car around.

· Each team will receive an additional set of tires, bring the total number of sets available for each team in the race to six (five sets plus one set carried over from qualifying).

NASCAR said the adjustments will provide two additional opportunities for track prep, shorten the length of time between track prep opportunities and give teams additional opportunities to change tires.

