NASCAR Mexico Series joins Busch Clash at LA Coliseum in 2024

For the third consecutive season, NASCAR in 2024 will host its preseason non-points Busch Clash race on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile oval built in the LA Coliseum.

The race will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, but it won’t be the only one. A NASCAR Mexico race will precede the season-opening Cup Series exhibition.

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. won the race earlier this year.

Now, a NASCAR Mexico Series driver will also have an opportunity to celebrate in the iconic coliseum which has hosted two Super Bowls, two Olympics, a World Series and countless other major events over the past 100 years.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, DoorDash Toyota and Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The roots of the NASCAR Mexico Series were planted in 2004, and three years later, it became NASCAR’s first internationally sanctioned series. It competes on tracks throughout nine major cities in Mexico.

Current Cup Series star and 2016 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suárez began his stock car racing career in the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2008, and other series alumni like Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara are working their way up the NASCAR touring ladder.

NASCAR on Fox will once again broadcast the Busch Light Clash to set the stage for the 2024 Cup season. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.