A thrilling battle for the lead offered plenty to talk about, despite rain putting a damper on things about a quarter of the way through Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Kyle Larson snatched the lead away from Denny Hamlin on the initial start, but pole-sitter Hamlin never let him get too far ahead. As the laps ticked away, Hamlin finally got up alongside Larson on lap 35.

That's right when Bubba Wallace blew past both drivers for the lead in a sensational three-wide pass.

“We played some games on the straightaway, and let the 23 (Bubba Wallace) go right by us," Hamlin told NBC Sports.

"Those guys [Hamlin and Larson] were having a measuring contest down the front stretch," Wallace told NBC. "They were so slow, I looked to see if there was a caution out. I know what they were trying to do there. They were trying to just position themselves to see who was ahead by the entry of the corner.

"It looked good. I appreciate the lead there. I’m watching it right now — slingshot engaged right there."

The battle was far from over as Hamlin finally cleared Larson and locked on to his next target, Wallace—driving the No. 23 car that Hamlin co-owns. Fellow 23XI boss Michael Jordan watched from the pits as Hamlin pushed up in the wake of Wallace's car. Just eight laps shy of the Stage 1 finish, Hamlin spun down the track and slid around in the wet grass.

The current cars are always on a knife's edge, and Hamlin found himself in an awkward spot at corner exit while closing in on the lead. He currently runs 16th under the red flag.

“I made a move there — saw Bubba was a little weak off of Turn 4, but I just got into a bad aero spot. It happened so quick. Now I just got a little extra time to think about my sins," Hamlin said.

Speaking on the status of his No. 11 Toyota Camry, he admitted that "it has a little damage on the underbody. I don’t know how much of an effect it will have, but I was having so much fun."

Although no work can be done when a race is stopped under a red flag, Hamlin did take the opportunity to take pictures of the underbody so crew chief Chris Gabehart can better assess the situation.

"I don’t know how sensitive the area is that I saw. It’s very, very small," said Hamlin. "But man, you don’t want to knock any car potential out in these scenarios. Just kicking myself. All these Michigan races, we’re so fast, and I just can’t quite put it all together. Certainly, put us in a bad spot there in Stage 1."

The race will resume at 11am EST. on Monday with coverage on USA Network.